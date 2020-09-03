Former candidate Hallgren selected for Board of Education Ward 5 seat

Steve Hallgren was selected as the Ward 5 seat member for the Stillwater Board of Education during a special session meeting Thursday.
Following the resignation by Ashley Moore from the BOE due to her taking a position with the Oklahoma State Department of Education, it left Ward 5 vacant.
“I’m thrilled to be joining the school board, I look forward to it,” Hallgren said. “I know this is a very difficult time for the school system and for everyone. We have to all work together so that we come out of this as favorably as possible.”
Moore began serving on the BOE in June following her election, but resigned due to state regulations not allowing OSDE employees to hold positions on local boards of education.
During the special session meeting, the BOE met with Hallgren, Debbie Sutton and Marshall Baker in executive session before announcing Hallgren as the new Ward 5 seat holder.
Hallgren spent 30 years in education as an OSU professor and had three kids go through the Stillwater Public Schools system. He said he hadn’t lost any momentum from his election bid against Moore for the board seat, and he was surprised Moore had to leave the post, so he was ready and willing once he was up for consideration.
Hallgren said he believes education is our future, and that the best way to ensure that is to have an educated population. He said he felt obligated to try and contribute because he feels he has the ability to do so.
“The Stillwater Board of Education is doing a great job already, and we have an incredible school system, so I just want to maintain that and contribute to it,” Hallgren said. “And I think one of the things that is essential to have the board work well is to have it be completely transparent, open and visible to everyone while also encouraging participation. The school board is working for the people, and I want to make sure that people feel, believe and understand that they are being heard and that their welfare is being assured.”
Hallgren will be sworn in during the next scheduled Stillwater Board of Education meeting on Tuesday.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.