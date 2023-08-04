Former Oklahoma State offensive lineman Josh Sills was acquitted Friday of rape and kidnapping.
He was accused of restraining a former high school classmate, putting her in his truck and forcing her to perform oral sex on him in December 2019. He transferred to OSU the same month as the alleged incident.
An Ohio grand jury indicted Sills two days after his Philadelphia Eagles defeated the San Francisco 49ers in the NFC Championship Game. He was placed on the commissioner’s exempt list the week before the Super Bowl.
“Sills engaged in sexual activity that was not consensual and held a victim against her will,” the indictment reads.
But in a 47-minute closing argument, Sills’ attorney, Michael Connick, cast doubt on the evidence presented during the trial.
“(There was) junk science, poor police work, inconsistent and contrary explanations of the events in question and a motive for this young girl to cry wolf,” he said.
The jury delivered the “not guilty” verdict after deliberating for two hours and 45 minutes at the end of a four-day trial, which Connick said “ended a four-year nightmare for the Sills family, and particularly Josh.” Sills displayed no emotion as the verdict was read.
Judge Daniel Padden gave Sills the opportunity to thank the jurors for their service.
“I’ve done nothing wrong, and I’m glad that was proven today,” he said.
Ohio Attorney General Dave Yost said in a statement he did not agree with the verdict.
“I still believe the victim,” Yost said. “But in America, criminal convictions require proof beyond a reasonable doubt. The jury did not see it.”
The Eagles released a statement following the verdict.
“We are aware that the legal matter involving Josh Sills has been adjudicated and he was found not guilty. The organization has monitored the situation,” the Eagles said. “The NFL has removed him from the commissioner’s exempt list and he will return to the team’s active roster.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.