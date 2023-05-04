A judge charged the former Payne County first assistant district attorney, who already faced two counts of child pornography possession, with a Peeping Tom felony.
The third charge was filed after an OSBI agent testified in a probable cause hearing that Kevin Etherington, 52, took clandestine photographs of girls in bikinis at an apartment complex’s swimming pool.
A recorded interview between him and Agent Nicholas Rizzi that was played to the Court revealed Etherington also took photos of women and girls’ “a--es’ in public, and he admitted to keeping them in a folder titled “Creep” on his Google Drive.
Etherington denied committing a crime.
“I’m not saying that I don’t see anything wrong with it. I’m saying it’s not child pornography,” Etherington said in the interview on Nov. 28. “That’s a fetish bro.”
Defense attorney Michael Johnson said he was against Judge Emily Mueller charging Etherington with the Peeping Tom felony because the district attorney’s office didn’t seek the charge prior to the hearing. He contested the subjects of the photos would not have a reasonable expectation of privacy, as required under the statute.
Tulsa County District Attorney Steve Kunzweiler said parents should not reasonably expect “some guy to load up into his ‘Creep’ folder pictures of their minor children because he’s fixated on their genitalia.”
Mueller said she thinks a swimming pool that is only accessible to apartment residents would be considered a public place.
“Based upon what was in the interview of the defendant, his stated purposes in taking the photos and the location of taking those photos, I’m going to add a count of violation,” Mueller said. “On whether that is a place where a reasonable expectation of privacy would be … I think there will be arguments made on both sides.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.