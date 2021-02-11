Former nail salon employee charged with sex crimes has case rescheduled

Nam Huu Nugyen, 47, was charged with two counts of sexual battery and one count of rape by instrumentation in 2020 by clients at Royal Nails.
Nugyen had fled shortly after he was fired from his job, where the alleged assaults occurred. At his last court date he asked for bond reduction through an interpreter. Bond reduction was denied due to Nugyen fleeing, and being apprehended in New York.
In court Nugyen said he didn’t flee, because he didn’t know he had committed a crime.
Nugyen was set to have a preliminary hearing Monday morning, before Judge Katherine Thomas.
The victims were set to testify so the court could determine if a crime was committed.
Due to the weather, his preliminary hearing date was stricken and rescheduled for Feb. 22.
Nugyen remains in the Payne County Jail with a $75,000 bond.
Stillwater man charged with kidnapping appeared in court
Robert Lavell Carter, 52, Stillwater, was charged with kidnapping, first-degree burglary and domestic assault and battery by strangulation in 2020.
Carter has been arrested several times throughout the years, most charges were dismissed by the Payne County District Attorney’s Office.
Carter was set for a preliminary hearing Tuesday, but that case was reset for Feb. 17, to pick a new preliminary hearing date.
Yale woman charged with child abuse appeared in court
Victoria Shane Matheson-Lewis, 26, of Yale, was arrested after she allegedly stabbed her infant in August.
Lewis was charged Sept. 24, with child abuse and domestic assault and battery with a dangerous weapon.
She recently posted bond, so her court appointed attorney was removed.
Lewis will be in court March 10, to appear with counsel.
