In December, a former Oklahoma State University employee in the OSU Food and Agriculture Products Center was charged with embezzlement.
La Tanja Johnson, 55, worked as the financial assistant and was accused of taking “numerous cash payments from the cashbox,” according to OSU Officer Kyle McCool.
The investigation started when an audit was requested due to the lack of available funds compared to the amount of meat that had been processed last year, the affidavit said.
“They informed me the processing center of OSU FAPC had an increase of processing animals due to COVID, so the revenue should have been higher than what was there,” McCool wrote in the affidavit.
Audit Manager Jamie Simmons alleged she located over $3,000 in cash and tied it to Johnson.
According to the affidavit, the payment process changed in May, and a new form was implemented to assist with tracking. A student employee advised McCool there was a cash box that contained payments from customers, which she kept locked in a filing cabinet in her office. She also said the cash box would be taken to the finance and or administrative office and she was uncertain what happened after that.
Johnson’s sister Sheary Johnson, the Administrative Assistant, was interviewed about an incident in May.
The affidavit said she remembered the incident because she reviewed the cameras in the loading dock area and responded to be the administrative representative on May 28. She alleged she accepted the payments and forms, placed them into a manila envelope, and locked them in her desk drawer.
McCool wrote in the affidavit that Sheary gave the envelope of money to Johnson when she returned to work after Memorial Day.
Sheary was asked if she suspected her sister of taking the money, to which she responded, “I hope she didn’t do it. I don’t think she did it, but she could’ve done it.”
The auditor had Johnson write a statement regarding the missing cash. The affidavit said her statement said, “I don’t know how this happened, but as far as I can see, sometimes things get a little complicated in life. You’re doing everything to the best of your ability, working harder than most, and not being compensated like everyone else. Taking on people’s jobs and not even making enough. Had hardships, not proud, but yes.”
McCool said in her statement she also indicated she took up to $5,000 and wrote 2019 as the time period.
The affidavit said the auditor found evidence that a total of $3,092.57 was in Johnson’s custody but was never deposited.
McCool used an online database to determine where Johnson was living, and it said she lived in Langston and had active utilities.
McCool wrote in the affidavit that Johnson told him she was living in Colorado and wouldn’t be returning to Oklahoma “for several months” when he called to speak with her about the case.
An arrest warrant was issued on Dec. 16 with a bond of $2,500 but hasn’t been returned, meaning she hasn’t been arrested.
