Former Oklahoma State University President and Oklahoma State Senator James Halligan has died at the age of 86.
Halligan was the president of the OSU from 1994 to 2002. He served the 21st District of the Oklahoma State Senate from 2008-2016.
“The passing of former Oklahoma State President Jim Halligan is met with great sadness by the OSU/A&M Regents,” Board Chair Jarold Callahan said in a news release. “President Halligan’s steady and confident leadership during challenging times enabled our university to turn the corner and set the stage for years of growth. Regents who worked with President Halligan speak of his time with respect. He will be forever remembered with great affection and admiration for leading us through one of our darkest moments when we lost 10 basketball family members in a plane crash. We send our condolences to Ann and the family.”
Halligan is survived by his wife Ann and three sons Mike, Pat and Chris.
Halligan died Tuesday morning at Integris Hospital in Oklahoma City, according to friend Carolyn West Meyer.
“We’ll miss his sense of humor and our fun times we shared with them as a foursome,” Myers wrote. “We enjoyed our dinners at their house and ours and riding in our red convertible and in her new Cadillac and his truck. We always would see them sitting on the bench here in our neighborhood where they lived for 18 years and where we met them and became such good social friends.
“Jim loved working in his yard and we saw a lot of them when we would walk our dogs and they would be walking too. They almost always stopped to visit with us when they were driving out or into the neighborhood in their car and we were walking, and we did the same when they were walking and we were driving in or out. There are no words to convey how sad we are about the loss of our good friend! He did so many great things for OSU, this community and the state. He will be missed and remembered by many people, and his legacy will live on forever.”
Halligan came to OSU after serving as president of New Mexico State University.
“I was deeply saddened this morning to learn former Oklahoma State University President Jim Halligan has passed away,” OSU President Dr. Kayse Shrum said through a news release. “He faced and overcame many challenges as president of our beloved university, reversing a trend of declining enrollment and resetting our future on a more positive track. Jim and his wife, Ann, led with compassion and strength. Their kind leadership was most evident when they led our Cowboy family through the devastating loss of 10 basketball team members in 2001.
“The Oklahoma State family is forever indebted to Jim and Ann for their service to Oklahoma State and Oklahoma. On behalf of the OSU family, I send our deepest sympathy and prayers to Ann and the family.”
