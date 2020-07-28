Former Royal Nails employee charged with sexual battery

A male employee at Royal Nails was accused of assaulting two customers before he was fired.
Nam Huu Nguyen, 46, was charged with rape by instrumentation and sexual battery.
Stillwater Detective Mary Kellison conducted an investigation into the alleged assault.
According to the probable cause affidavit, Officer Miguel Najera was dispatched to a telephonic sexual assault report.
The reporting victim said between 3:45 p.m. and 4 p.m. on July 15, she went to get her nails done at Royal Nails.
The victim was accompanied by another woman and they were celebrating a birthday.
The affidavit said an employee named Nam offered to wax the victim’s eyebrows for $10, the victim agreed.
She was escorted by Nguyen to a closed room in the back of the nail salon.
According to the affidavit, the victim told Najera once the eyebrow wax was complete, Nguyen told her they also do bikini waxing.
The victim said Nguyen kept telling her they do bikini waxes, and she told him she didn’t need one. Nguyen kept persisting and told the victim he would “give her a good deal.”
Still, the victim said no.
She alleged Nguyen unbuttoned her shorts and pulled them off, throwing them to the ground.
The victim told Najera that Nguyen was rubbing all around her genitals but never inserted anything inside. She said this lasted for several minutes.
The victim said she was finally able to get her pants back on when Nguyen said, “We do nipples as well.”
The victim told Nguyen she didn't need her nipples waxed, but he pulled down her shirt and bra anyway.
According to the affidavit, the victim said Nguyen “cradled her nipples with his fingers.”
She also said Nguyen began rubbing his genitals on her leg, and he had an erection.
Nguyen kept his clothes on during the alleged assault.
The victim said she was kissed on the lips by Nguyen and when she got up he pressed his genitals against her butt while he hugged her from behind.
According to the affidavit, the victim has a condition that weakens her muscles making it difficult for her to protect herself from any physical attack.
The victim filed a police report with SPD. After the report was filed she made a post about the incident in a private Facebook group to warn other people.
On July 16, another woman came forward about an incident that occurred at the same salon.
The second victim was having a girls day with some family members July 10.
“Toward the end of her manicure, the gentleman who was doing her sister’s nails asked her if she wanted to get her eyebrows done,” Kellison wrote in the affidavit.
The victim agreed and followed the employee to the back room that said “employees only.”
The employee was later identified as Nguyen.
The victim advised Kellison her eyebrows were waxed and then Nguyen waxed her upper lip without asking. The affidavit said the victim though this was weird.
Nguyen then offered to wax the victim’s armpits for free. She decided she would. She started to lift her shirt when Nguyen allegedly grabbed her shirt and pulled it up.
The victim said she felt uncomfortable and tried to pull her shirt down, when Nguyen asked about her nipples.
The victim told Nguyen no. She alleged Nguyen reached into her shirt and grabbed her breast.
According to the affidavit, Nguyen then told the victim they do bikini waxes. The victim told him she didn’t need one.
The affidavit said Nguyen shoved his hand down her pants and began rubbing the outside of her genitals before inserting his finger into her.
Nguyen allegedly stopped when the victim told him to stop and said she was pregnant.
“Nam pulled his hand out, rubbed her belly and asked her how far along she was,” Kellison said in the affidavit.
The victim grabbed her things and walked out of the room. She told the person with her once they were outside.
The victim described Nguyen as an Asian male with dark hair and eyes. She said he was wearing a long sleeved pink button-down shirt and black pants that day.
Kellison made contact with the store owner Hannah Nguyen. Hannah has no relation to the suspect.
Nguyen was fired July 15, and was a contracted worker. The owner said she fired Nguyen after a customer came forward about her experience on July 15.
Hannah provided Kellison with Nguyen's driver’s license, social security number, descriptions of his vehicle and his phone number.
She also provided video surveillance to Kellison. The detective was able to see victim two being taken to the back room at 1:35 p.m. and leaving the room at 1:46 p.m.
At this time Nguyen has not been arrested.
