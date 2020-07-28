Former Royal Nails employee charged with sexual battery

Stillwater, OK (74074)

Today

Thunderstorms likely this morning. Then a chance of scattered thunderstorms this afternoon. Gusty winds and small hail are possible. High 88F. Winds SSW at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 80%..

Tonight

Scattered thunderstorms during the evening. Partly cloudy skies after midnight. Low 72F. Winds S at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 40%.