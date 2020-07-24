Former Sprint employee charged with embezzlement 

A Stillwater woman was accused of embezzling over $1,000 from Sprint.
D Nadia Legna Best, 23, has a warrant out for her arrest regarding accusations from a former employer.
Stillwater Officer Daryle Gee was dispatched at 9:03 p.m. on Dec. 30, to 711 N. Perkins Road.
Gee made contact with District Manager of Sprint, Amanda Harbison.
Harbison works in Tulsa but checks on the Stillwater store once a week.
“Harbison stated she came to Stillwater today to terminate the store manager D. Nadia Best for attendance issues,” Gee said in the affidavit.
Harbison terminated Best at 4 p.m. on Dec. 30.
According to the affidavit, “Best became upset and told her good luck figuring out what happened to the money,” Gee alleged.
After Best left the store, Harbison started counting the money and discovered a deposit was missing.
A deposit of $1,374.85 was missing from Dec. 26. This prompted Harbison to start reviewing the video camera footage.
Harbison alleged Best was seen on the video footage in front of the safe, with the deposit and her cash drawer keys.
“Harbison said the video showed Best hanging the keys in the safe, but failed to put the deposit in the safe,” Gee alleged.
According to the affidavit, Best shut the safe door with the deposit still in her hand, and moved from the camera’s view.
Harbison alleged Best was wearing a red fanny pack and was seen setting the alarm and leaving the store.
Gee contacted Best by phone about the missing deposit. She alleged a former employee took $70, but she didn’t take anything.
Sprint had chosen to prosecute the embezzlement charge.
Bond was set at $2,500 and Best has not been arrested at this time.
