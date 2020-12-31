For author Dave Eagleston, using Oklahoma as the location for his settings has been a central theme of his work.
He grew up in Tulsa, and spent three years as a student in his adult years living in Stillwater with his family.
Ealgeston retired three years ago and became serious about writing books, while always having an interest in writing throughout his life. His first book, “West of Alva,” was his first foray into being a published author of novels, which is set in Alva, his first set in Oklahoma. He said he enjoyed his time while living in Stillwater as a student, and that Oklahoma is a special place for him and his family.
“I went to school as an adult,” Eagleston said. “I was about 33 when I went there, so I had a family and three kids. We absolutely loved Stillwater. We went to church there, met a number of wonderful people and I got an undergraduate degree in three years there and moved on into my aviation career. But we loved it. We loved going to the football games. It was a wonderful community.”
Eagleston wrote his second book, “A Private Heaven,” which is a story based on the experiences of himself and his brother. Eagleston was a combat helicopter pilot during the Vietnam War, while his brother had some issues with the law, which landed him in prison, Eagleston said. He said there are parallel storylines involving two brothers, one of whom is dealing with the difficulties of becoming a civilian helicopter pilot following his military career while working in Newfoundland in Canada, which presents some difficult weather to fly in with multiple other obstacles. These types of storylines are based on things Eagleston experienced in his career as a pilot.
“The description is basically my time in Newfoundland trying to become a good pilot in a rough environment to fly in,” Eagleston said. “There’s all kinds of elements that create the drama. I’m also reflecting on some family memories. My brother got into quite a bit of trouble with the law. So I’ve got a dual plot going on while looking back at his life as a young person getting into one particular prison after the other and how that escalated.
“In the book, there’s a few flashbacks to Vietnam, but not enough to call it a war book or anything like that. The influence of Vietnam is that I was trying to make a transition from being a combat helicopter pilot to a civilian helicopter pilot, and that’s a difficult transition.”
The book is available now on Amazon by searching Dave Eagleston.
