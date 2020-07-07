Four arrested in connection to burglary

Two adults and two juveniles were arrested for second-degree burglary in Payne County.
Riley Bryce Payne, 18, Nolan Jasquen Tisdale, 19, and two juveniles, whose names were not released, were arrested on County Road 75, west of HWY 33.
Investigator Brandon Myers from the Payne County Sheriff's Office was dispatched on June 24, to the 400 block of E. 64th St. in reference to a burglary.
According to the probable cause affidavit, the officer learned through the investigation that the reporting party left briefly to take a family member to a nearby store.
“Upon arrival back at the trailer park they noticed a car parked in front of their friend’s trailer that they were unfamiliar with,” Myers said.
The reporting party noticed several people exiting the residence and getting into the car with property from the victim’s residence.
According to the affidavit, the reporting party began following the suspect’s vehicle south on HWY 177.
He called 911 and told dispatch their location and the crime they watched occurred.
The affidavit said the suspect vehicle turned west on 80th street and south on Washington street.
“The car took the corner so fast that the television they stole from inside the residence fell out of the passenger window of the car landing in the middle of the road,” Myers wrote in the affidavit.
The affidavit said the suspects continued travelling and ended up turning south into Coyle. It continued to say, they made a loop in Coyle and came back out on HWY 33 continuing westbound until they were intercepted by an Oklahoma Highway Patrol Trooper Colby Martens.
“Upon Trooper Martens activating his emergency lights and the car continued about a mile before stopping just west of HWY 33 on CR 75,” Myers wrote in the affidavit.
Stillwater officers assisted in the stop of the vehicle.
The affidavit said the driver was a 15-year-old who didn’t have a driver's license. Payne was the front passenger and Tisdale was the left rear passenger. There was an additional passenger who was 16-years-old.
Myers conducted an interview for one of the juveniles, Payne and Tisdale.
The juvenile alleged she was sexually assaulted by the homeowner, saying he owed her money in order to not get officers involved.
She alleged she had recruited people to rob the homeowner because he refused to give her the money.
The homeowner alleged cash was taken from the residence and his wallet. The affidavit said no cash was recovered at the scene.
All four occupants will be facing charges. Tisdale and Payne were taken to the Payne County Jail.
Judge Stephen Kistler ordered the juveniles to detention at the Cleveland County Juvenile Detention Facility.
Myers said all four people will be facing the same charges, the charges for the juveniles were unknown at this time.
Bond was set at $5000 for both Tisdale and Payne. They appeared in court on Monday.
Both Tisdale and Payne posted bond. Their cases have been reset to July 30, to appear with an attorney.
