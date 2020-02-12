Five people were injured following a wreck six miles west of Perkins.
The four-vehicle collision occurred at 5:02 p.m., on Tuesday on Highway 33, near Cottonwood Road.
The first car was a 2003 Ford Escape being driven by a 17-year-old girl from Stillwater.
Ashley Frantz, a 33-year old from Guthrie, drove the second vehicle, a 2011 Ford Edge.
A 2008 Jeep Patriot was also involved and it was driven by 26-year-old Chandler Payne from Perkins.
The fourth vehicle was a 2018 Hyundai driven by 70-year-old Robert Longan from Stigler. In the Hyundai, there were two passengers: Elizabeth Longan, 73 also from Stigler; and Lila Longan, 91, from Perkins.
According to the Oklahoma Highway Patrol report, Robert Longan was stopped in the westbound lane waiting for traffic to clear before making a left turn.
Frantz was stopped behind the Hyundai when she was impacted from the rear by the Ford Escape, pushing Frantz into Longan’s vehicle.
Payne was following behind the 17-year-old, when she braked and collided with Frantz. Payne then struck the Ford Escape.
The 17-year-old was transported to Stillwater Medical Center, where she was treated and released for arm injuries.
Frantz was transported by LifeNet to SMC, before being transported by helicopter to Integris Baptist Hospital in Oklahoma City. She was admitted in stable condition with trunk internal injuries.
Robert Longan refused treatment at the scene. He was later transported by LifeNet to SMC for trunk internal and external injuries. He was treated and released.
Elizabeth Longan refused treatment at the scene, but was later transported by LifeNet to SMC for trunk internal and external injuries. She was treated and released.
Lila Longan also refused treatment at the scene. She was later transported by LifeNet to SMC, as well. She was then transferred by Life Net to OU Medical in Oklahoma City, in urgent condition. She was admitted for trunk internal and trunk external injuries.
According to the OHP report, the collision was caused by inattentiveness and following too closely.
The condition of all four drivers was “apparently normal.”
Seat belts were equipped and in use for occupants in the first and fourth vehicles. They weren’t in use in vehicles two and three.
OHP was assisted by Payne County Sheriff’s office, Langston Police Department and LifeNet.
