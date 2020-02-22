Living from place to place in railroad cars on the tracks adjacent to Route 66 in Arizona, teaching his horse to drink soda, living with Navajos and getting grounded from his first rifle are just a few of the stories Fred Causley tells in his latest book.
Causley is a longtime Stillwater resident and former Oklahoma State University Agricultural Communications employee who recently completed “McGee’s Boy.” This refers to his stepfather, W.F. McGee, who married Causley’s mother when Causley was 5.
McGee was a section foreman on the Southern Pacific Railroad when he met Causley’s mother, and the family later moved when McGee became a foreman for the Santa Fe Railroad. Causley said his family was living in a “gang” of workers who would live near a certain section of the railroad in order to maintain the tracks.
“I had to go to school wherever we lived,” Causley said. “Three months here, six weeks there … sometimes as short as two weeks. Mom would do what they now call homeschool to keep me caught up.
“I did real well in reading, spelling and writing, but math, forget it. I went to school the way wherever the Santa Fe Railroad goes from Gallop, New Mexico, to Needles, California, and we lived every 40 miles on average along that stretch.”
McGee was a large part of Causley’s life growing up, as was his mother. Causley said the “spine” of his book’s story is his mother’s struggles with alcoholism while also being an extremely caring and loving mother.
“She was a pilot, she had a pilot’s license. She was also an artist, and she taught me my first rudimentary boxing,” Causley said.” She had older brothers and was a farm girl. And living in a railroad car along the tracks, with nothing but sagebrush and adobe around, she could clean that place in 10 minutes.”
Causley said he hopes his book discussing his mother’s issues with alcohol addiction could potentially resonate with someone who may be experiencing similar struggles.
“If I could know for certain that one person came to understand their addiction … drugs, alcohol, I don’t care what,” Causley said.” If they came to understand and have a little bit better relationship with their addiction, or if one person quit or didn’t take up an addiction. I know that sounds hokey, but I would take that over money from the book.”
Through his stepfather’s work and moving around, Causley met many people with whom he shared numerous different experiences. One story he tells in his book is when he was in the back of a truant officer’s car and was seen by other kids who knew him.
He said one day his teacher was not able to show up for school – which meant there was no class for the students that particular day – so he went with his boss and friend, Robby, to get Robby’s car repaired. At the dealership, Robby saw his friend, who was a truant officer. The pair of Causley and Robby got into the officer’s car, who soon pulled over to drop some paperwork off to the school principal.
After they parked, there was a group of kids who saw the vehicle with Causley sitting in the back and approached. Robby then said, “Look out, he killed someone this morning,” which sent the kids scattering. Causley said there are many other stories in the book of his days moving from place to place and the shenanigans he took part in.
Another aspect to Causley’s upbringing was the fact that he was around many members of the Navajo tribe, with many working for the railroad companies throughout Arizona. Causley said the Navajos respected his stepfather, who was a “stickler for his books, book keeping and times.”
Causley said their respect for his stepfather allowed him to experience things normally forbidden to outsiders.
“The Navajos loved him. That’s why it says ‘McGee’s Boy.’ Phillip Russell, who married my sister, he’d take me to a squaw dance in places where outsiders weren’t welcome,” Causley said. “They’d come over and look at me, look at him, say something in Navajo. And Phillip would answer them back and use the phrase, ‘McGee’s boy.’
“And you could see it on their faces that I was welcome. Lots of Navajos had worked for the railroad and were treated badly by a lot of folks. Dad treated them real fairly. But because I was McGee’s boy, I could go nearly anywhere on a reservation that I wanted to.”
Another story Causley talks about in his book is when he received his first rifle when he was almost 12. He said he received it for Christmas in a similar manner as in “A Christmas Story,” and that he got in trouble from his mom when he imitated a famous American of the Old West.
“Me and my Navajo friend and my mom went out and shot a bunch of tin cans,” Causley said. “When we were coming back, she was talking away or doing something, but at the time I was thinking about the way Davey Crockett would hold his rifle, Betsy.
“So I put the butt end of my rifle on my foot, and I crossed my hands over the muzzle at the top, and then laid my chin on it. My red-headed mom turned around in mid-sentence and saw that and about took my head off. That was Christmas Day in 1956. And I was grounded from my brand new .22 rifle for a month. Damn, that was a long month.”
Causley said his favorite town he has stayed was Prescott, Arizona, where he lived in and around numerous times. He said the last day of class his junior year of high school in 1961 was the day his mother passed away. He said his stepfather moved and he could no longer go with him, and it was then that he returned to Oklahoma.
Causley’s book, “McGee’s Boy,” is available only in ebook form and can be found on Amazon.com.
