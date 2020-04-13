A freeze warning is in effect from midnight tonight until 9 a.m. Tuesday. The City of Stillwater provided the following information in a press release.
* WHAT...Sub-freezing temperatures as low as 29 expected.
* WHERE...Portions of central, northern, northwest, southwest
and western Oklahoma and northern Texas.
* WHEN...From midnight tonight to 9 AM CDT Tuesday.
* IMPACTS...Frost and freeze conditions will kill crops, other sensitive vegetation and possibly damage unprotected outdoor plumbing.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS
Take steps now to protect tender plants from the cold. To prevent freezing and possible bursting of outdoor water pipes they should be wrapped, drained, or allowed to drip slowly. Those that have in-ground sprinkler systems should drain them and cover above- ground pipes to protect them from freezing.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.