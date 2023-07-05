Margie Meyer brought her two grandsons – Aidan and Noah – to lunch at Skyline Elementary School on Friday, a Stillwater Public Schools summer meals program that began May 30 and lasts through July 21.
The federally funded program offers free nutritious meals during the summer for all children.
The boys attend Richmond Elementary School and both of their parents work, so Meyer brings them to get a free lunch, driving from Okarche to Stillwater. She said the boys have come every day.
“It’s a wonderful program,” Meyer said. “I wish they had it in other towns. This is beneficial to all the kids and to the parents.”
Wuha Doehle brought her two sons to lunch on Friday, and said it gives her a nice break since her children are home all summer. She teaches middle school Chinese, in addition to teaching an achievement financial literacy class.
“We don’t have to cook," Doehle said. "It’s much easier to feed them and actually go do fun things and not worry about preparing and doing dishes."
Another parent, who asked to not be named, said with grocery prices rising and pay not keeping up, feeding her three kids has not been easy. It means a lot to her that she can bring her kids for free lunches.
“They usually don't get chocolate milk and stuff at home," they said. “I really like that.”
The team behind the lunch program has worked hard to provide the meals – which are free to any student, whether they are homeschooled, attend a private school or a public school in the district.
Joycelynn Byrd has been the cafeteria manager at Sangre Ridge Elementary School for four years, and the School Nutrition Association of Oklahoma recently named her Manager of the Year. She has been working in the cafeteria for 11 years.
Byrd got involved with the lunch program because her own daughters needed meals and she could easily bring them with her during the summer. She also loves seeing the kids who come through the lunch line.
“I fell in love with it,” Byrd said. “I love the kids and their cute, smiling faces.”
Byrd said the schedule has been busier than usual because SPS added on the grab-and-go meals for the first time this year.
“We’ve been figuring it out slowly, changing and adjusting when we needed to,” Byrd said.
Planning meal options is similar to the school year, and there are plenty of healthy options available. But their meal options are a bit more flexible during the summer.
Salad bowls and yogurt cups sat in neat rows on trays at the serving line, and workers cut up small tomatoes to roast with parmesan cheese and garlic seasoning. They have to use up the tomatoes or they will go bad.
SPS School Nutrition Services Director Krista Neal said her team of 15 SPS employees served meals originally at 12:30 p.m., which was not a good time of day.
“It was too hot, it was miserable,” Neal said. “So we switched to 8:00 a.m. The problem is, once that information goes out, it’s hard to make sure people get the new updated information.”
Numbers were down this week, but on average they serve 100 lunches per site. On Thursday, they served approximately 125 children.
Grab-and-go sites are located at Berry Park on Tuesday, Teal Ridge on Wednesday and Our Daily Bread on Thursday. Breakfasts are served 7:30 a.m. – 8 a.m. and lunches 11:30 a.m. – noon on Monday – Friday at Skyline Elementary.
Persons over 18 who have a mental or physical disability determined by a state or local education agency and who have participated during the school year in an established program for the physically and mentally disabled can also receive the free meals.
“People think this is like a low-income program. It's for anybody,” Neal said. “The more kids who eat, the more employees I get to hire for the summer. For every meal we serve, we get reimbursed by the federal government.”
