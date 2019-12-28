Fribrary events continue to be fun time for teens

Friday nights at the Stillwater Public Library have become a go-to place among the teenagers in the area.
The library’s Fribrary events have taken off, with teen services director Amanda Bell saying that the kids have really enjoyed the variety of things to do each week.
With Friday being a few days after Christmas and school being on break, the library had a laid-back video game night, but still had a solid group of teens show up.
Tracey Rouser and Saxon Shepard were playing on the Wii U console that Shepard had brought from home. The two are both members of the Teen Advisory Council – which has meetings on the first Friday of each month.
Bell said teens from grades 6-12 can become a member Teen Advisory Council through an application process, which can be found at the library’s website.
Rouser and Shepard have enjoyed being on the TAC, which helps plan the Fribrary events. The two mentioned how an escape room became a big hit at a Harry Potter Fandom event and Rouser said he likes the Makerspace nights, which happen on the third Friday of the month.
“They bring out a bunch of home supplies, which is what I do at home,” Rouser said. “I make a bunch of weird and crazy helmets. I like doing stuff like that to show people how to do stuff.”
At MakerSpace one month, the teens even got to use a 3-D sandbox to simulate weather conditions.
Although Friday was initially scheduled for Fandom of the Nickelodeon shows “Avater: The Last Airbender” and “The Legend of Korra,” Bell wanted to make sure everyone was in town for it, which is why they had the low-key video game night with her Playstation system set up, a Nintendo GameCube and the Wii U that Shepard brought.
“I really enjoy doing it and the teens really enjoy it,” Bell said. “We have good turnouts for the fandom ones. We really wanted to save it for Avatar.”
In the spring, Bell said there will be a change on the schedule and that is for the second Friday of each month, which is anime night but will now be NanoCon, which will still have anime but will also incorporate games.
Throughout the year, though, Bell loves the way the Fribrary program continues to be a place for teenagers to hang out.
“They have a lot of really good ideas and activities,” Bell said. We have themed snacks and activities and games.”
