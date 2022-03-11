Everyone began in the snow, but only a few crossed the finish line with the evidence of winter’s long goodbye still in sight.
The Mid South, no longer content to be a gravel cycling race, officially began Friday morning with the the 50K ultramarathon and “The Double” – for those who will also attempt the 100-mile bike ride Saturday.
Organizers moved up the times of the events in hopes that they could take off some of the early morning chill. It was still cold Friday morning, though “Director of Stoke” Bobby Wintle told the News Press they thought runners would have an easier time staying warm than Saturday’s riders. They have trailing jeeps throughout the course if the need arises.
“We have a number to call that goes into my office, where we have people set up that can track where the jeeps are in real-time. We can pinpoint who called, what mile marker they’re at and then our Jeeps pick them up and bring them back,” Wintle said. “So we’re doing everything we can to make sure we’re safe.”
The Double had more entrants (82) than those who chose to do the 50K alone (55). The Double also produced the fastest times, though not by much, according to a Mid South social media post.
“Eric London set a searing pace, leading for nearly the entire race. But it wasn’t enough to hold off a very tough field of runners. He was passed at the bitter end by three competitors in the Double category,” the post reads.
London, from Stillwater, will retain a title he also won in 2019, because The Double entrants are not entered into the 50K Results.
“Eric’s work paid off and earned him the title of 50K Men’s Champion, while Ryan Linden, Nick Thorp and Sam Carr are the current leaders in the Double category.”
Linden, from Charlevoix, Michigan and Stillwater’s Nick Thorp each finished in 3:36:53 with an average mile pace of 6:59. Sam Carr of Tulsa finished at 3:39:34, while London finished in 3:41:35 with a pace of 7:08.
Clara Nichols was the first woman across and leads the women’s Double with a time of 4:17.
The Mid South resumes with the bike races starting just after 9 a.m. Saturday. The finish line opens to the public at 9:30 a.m. The championship presentation begins at 4 p.m.
LOCAL FINISHERS
The Double: Nick Thorp 3:36:53, Marshall Shaw 3:54:59, Jochen Hoppert 4:39:35, Seth Wood 5:17:52, Jason Hall 6:35:24, Adam VanDeventer 6:50:10
(15.5 Miles) Phillip Norwood 3:12:24, Joseph Jones 3:44:28, Larin Davis N/A
50K: Eric London 3:41:35, Mindaugus Pukstas 4:08:21, Marten Hillen 4:14:19, Andrew Fullerton 5:17:06, Ruthie Loffi 5:22:43, Bekah London 6:10:17, Becky Taylor 6:12:16, Kyle Stevens 7:10:43, David Cox 7:19:48
(15.5 Miles) Jamie Wedlake 3:36:55
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.