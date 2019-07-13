When it comes to raising awareness about a specific cause, there are a variety of ways in which someone can go about it. People can make online posts trying to raise awareness, or be out in their community in support of something they believe in. For Al Slusser of Arizona, his way of raising awareness is traversing the entire span of the United States with the goal of raising awareness for various causes.
Slusser, now 80, has now made numerous treks across the U.S., and is currently in the midst of traveling across the country to raise awareness about the importance of first responders. He walked across the country at 70, walking from California to Maryland in a “Coast 2 Coast” walk dedicated to senior citizens and people with disabilities. Then he walked the East Coast in honor of veterans and current U.S. troops, and an Arizona walk that brought awareness to the hunger problem Arizona faced. These three walks spanned almost 5,000 miles and took more than a year to complete.
He is affectionately called “Ironman Grandpa,” and made a fourth journey as a fundraiser for the Grand Canyon chapter of the American Red Cross, and is now raising awareness for first responders in a fifth trip across the U.S. Though this time he is not walking but driving from location to location.
“I walked across the United States when I was 70,” Slusser said, “now I’m 80, and my kids said, ‘Please, don’t do it again.’ This time I have a truck and travel trailer. I drive that from town to town, and walk through towns and stop at fire stations and police stations.”
His current trip began in Arizona and took him to Jacksonville, Florida, then up to Wilmington, North Carolina. He is taking Interstate 40 back to Arizona, but made a stop in Oklahoma to walk the span of the Sooner State. He walked the vertical length of the state, from the Red River to the Kansas border covering a distance of 230 miles, which he just completed Thursday. On his walks, he travels between 8-10 miles per day, sometimes more and sometimes less.
The idea for wanting to walk across the country came to him at a young age, as he wanted to see his home state of Michigan.
“When I was 18, I decided I wanted to see the state of Michigan. So I took off and started hitchhiking and walking, and saw a lot of the state by doing this,” Slusser said. “But somewhere along the way, it was born in my mind that, ‘Someday, I’d like to walk from sea to shining sea.’ So 60 years later, I’m finally doing that.”
Slusser’s inspiration for wanting to show gratitude for all first responders stems from some experiences that allowed him to see the best of what first responders do.
“When I was a teenager just out of high school, I was involved in an accident. I had to spend 10 days in the hospital,” Slusser said. “The police came, the fire department and the ambulance took me to the hospital … so that meant a lot to me that they were there for me. Then we lost our home in Flagstaff, Arizona, in a fire in the middle of a February night and it was a total loss, but the firefighters were there to fight it and that meant a lot to me. The Red Cross was there for me.
“Then later in life, my wife and I were in a plane crash with another couple. Search and rescue came to our rescue in the forest. I was injured, and they had to carry me out of the forest on a stretcher to the ambulance.”
During his current trip, he has stopped in towns to visit with first responders, including police departments and fire stations. He also likes to bring awareness to the armed forces, emergency medical personnel, emergency services and utility companies that put up power lines. He visits with these first responders to let them know how special and important they are, and to simply thank them for the work they do. He met with people at the Stillwater Police Department, and will be visiting with Stillwater fire fighters next week.
“I go just to tell them, ‘Thank you.’ And I am an ordained chaplain, so I like to pray with them if they allow me to,” Slusser said. “Some do and some don’t, so if they do, I like to have a word of prayer just to ask for protection and safety for them.”
Slusser said during his travels he has met wonderful people across the country, and has been to places he had seen on TV or read about, and enjoyed the experiences of meeting people across the country.
“One of my friends that I met on my first walk is a fire chief in Shallote, North Carolina. He walked with me for 25 miles in honor of his grandfather who was killed in WWII,” Slusser said. “So as we talked, we shared a lot. I saw him just recently as I went through Shallote about two or three months ago. He said, ‘When we walked and talked, it meant so much to me.’
“Because I am a chaplain, and I shared Christ with him, and he began to ask questions, went to a church, accepted the Lord Jesus as his savior, and now he’s a chaplain himself. He’s a fire chief and chaplain, and so what a blessing it was to meet him and to see what God is doing in his life.”
Slusser said his goal is to encourage people to thank all first responders and to appreciate what they do.
“They are willing to do this because they have a hear for their community, they have a heart to help people, and because of that they do what they do,” Slusser said. “We just need to say thank you for what they do.”
