From the vault: 'About Time' is a heartwarmer

Well, not only has sports stopped, but so have all other forms of entertainments, including the closure of movie theatres.
That doesn’t mean I will stop, though. I know some production companies like Universal are trying to release some of their films on demand right now and I will look into that, but until we all get through this, I do have a backup plan.
My roommate, Tim, has over 5 quintillion Blu Rays so I have that, plus, even though we are cutting out Hulu, HBO and Amazon Prime until this is over, we still have Netflix.
So, the first film I am going to review from the vault and recommend is a little movie called “About Time,” currently available on Netflix.
The movie was released in 2013, directed by Richard Curtis, who you might know from the uber popular Christmas flick “Love Actually.”
That is a good film and I love Bill Nighy’s character Billy Mack, but I honestly prefer this movie released 10 years after “Love Actually.”
It follows Tim Lake – portrayed by Domnhall Gleeson before Domnhall Gleeson became really big – who finds out that he is descended from family that can travel in time.
Only the men in the family can travel, his father James (Nighy again) tells him, and they can only travel in their past in places they have been before. Like most time travel movies, there are some rules that are set that are broken later, but pay no mind to that.
While it does have the time travel gimmick, the movie, at its heart is a love story.
Tim is not good with the ladies, as evidenced by when he is turned down by a young Margot Robbie over and over, no matter if he has time travel or not. Also keep on the lookout for a pre-Crown Vanessa Kirby in the film.
However, he ends up finding a girl, Mary (Rachel McAdams) when he moves to London. After a great night, he comes home to find his roommate had a bad day at work, so he goes back in time to help him, which causes his phone to lose Mary’s number.
There are all sorts of these things Tim has to work through and figure out with his time travel gift, but he eventually finds Mary again and they get married. It’s not all sunshine and rainbows from there as he comes to realize no amount of time travel can keep his life completely perfect.
He has troubles just like everyone else and there are things he can’t fix. The chemistry between Gleeson and McAdams is palpable, as well. And no, it isn’t lost on me that McAdams was also in “The Time Traveler’s Wife,” with Eric Bana, but it doesn’t seem like she has been typecast at all.
While it is a romcom, it has deeper meanings than many other romcoms on the surface. One of my favorite scenes involves James and Tim going back in time to spend some moments together while Nick Cave’s “Into My Arms,” plays in the soundtrack.
It is truly a tender moment in a movie that has a lot of them, including the movie poster scene of Tim and Mary’s wedding in the rain.
So while people are self-quarantining and if you own this film or have Netflix, I recommend it if you haven’t seen it. I discovered it a few years ago and I watch it at least once a year.
Maybe next week I can finally watch “Emma” on demand so I can give you a new movie – which also has Nighy – and I will most definitely review the new documentary encompassing the crazy life of Joe Exotic, who I know from growing up in Garvin County and even going to his park a few times.
Until then, the theaters might be closed, but it doesn’t mean we can’t escape into the movies.
Jordan Bishop is the assistant news editor for the Stillwater News Press and can be reached at jbishop@stwnewspress.com.
