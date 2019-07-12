Tucked back behind Pioneer Stadium is a place full of fun, education and a multitude of children ready to learn.
Stillwater’s Wondertorium is a place where children can go to learn and have fun through play. The idea is for the “exhibits” on display to be interactive. Kids need to be able to use almost all of their five senses to play with and learn from the various exhibits in the Wondertorium.
Nothing in the Wondertorium, however, would be possible without the relationship between the community and the Wondertorium, Executive Director Gay Washington said.
“I think it comes two-fold,” Washington said. “One is it’s what we consider like a community partnership. We can put out a list of things we need for upcoming camps or even just for artist pad or our daily activities or after school activities, and when the community sees that list and respond to that that’s what keeps us connected with the community … This summer, especially, and in the spring when we are doing field trips so many times our supply of artist craft kinds of materials deplete pretty quickly.”
The Wondertorium staff uses almost everything that comes through their doors. From toilet paper rolls to wine corks to wood scraps, everything has a place at the Wondertorium.
Sometimes, the Wondertorium receives some “real treasures” as donations, Washington said. Recently, the Wondertorium received an extensive collection of sea shells, complete with a record of where the shell was purchased, how much the shell cost and where it was originally from.
This is just one example of the types of oddities that sometimes walk through the doors of the Wondertorium. Other oddities that have been donated include moose antlers, fox skins, NASA uniforms, and more. Some items, like the NASA uniforms, stay in the Wondertorium and are used for teaching exhibits. The Wondertorium changes out its exhibits every month or two, keeping the atmosphere as fun, interactive and engaging as possible.
The other donations the Wondertorium cannot use still have a purpose, as they work hard to find them good homes where the items can still be taken care of and displayed. They never sell them away.
The financial benefit of these donations cannot be overlooked, Washington said.
“We are not having to go purchase new materials for kids to have when they are going to be doing free play and all kinds of other activities where they are using their imagination and being creative,” Washington said. “We want them to have such a variety. Even when they do art projects, we really do believe in free play and that unstructured use of your imagination. We typically provide an array of supplies and give them the tools to be as creative as they can.”
Now, with a new location on the horizon, donations are more important than ever in making the Wondertorium what the staff envision it to be for our community.
“There has always been a dream, even from as early as 2002 when the concept of the museum started, to find a location to have a proof of concept that Stillwater could support a children’s museum,” Washington said.
All donations are accepted through the front door of the Wondertorium, or you can donate online at their website.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.