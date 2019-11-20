Frontier Schools celebrates Native American Heritage Month

RED ROCK – The Frontier Schools gymnasium was filled with cheering and shouting Wednesday afternoon, and it wasn’t for the Mustang basketball teams.
November is Native American Heritage Month and every year, Frontier celebrates it in style. One of the marquee events is the Heritage Assembly where students, teachers and community members can don their tribal regalia and honor their culture through dancing and singing.
The Heritage Assembly is a must-see event for the whole school, as kindergartners all the way up to seniors come to the gym to either watch or perform. Frontier is majority Native American, so the month means a lot to them and the outlying communities and tribes.
Alison Black, the school’s director of Indian Education, said she loves getting to watch it every year and see students get to embrace their heritage.
“I am really blessed to do this,” Black said. “Every year it keeps getting bigger and more people come out. I see so much pride to be able to share their culture and so much pride in the students that attend school here. It is a really good feeling whenever everyone comes out like this.”
The assembly was emceed by special guest Cortney Yarholar, a member of the Sac and Fox Tribe. Yarholar connected with the students through current-day things like dabbing and talking about Disney Plus, but he also informed them about what dances were going on and that Native American heritage is something that should be celebrated more than just a month.
Keenan Springer performed as one of two male dancers and said he loves getting to perform in his headdress.
“It feels awesome. I always enjoy going places and dancing,” Springer said. “I have danced since I was a little kid, so getting the chance to dance is awesome and amazing. I like doing it.”
Springer performed as a grass dancer, which Yarholar said is used to imitate the swaying long grass of the plains. Springer, a member of the Comanche, Kiowa and Otoe-Missouria Tribes, performed alongside Eugene Espinosa, who wore the regalia of a fancy dancer, which uses a lot of movement and energy.
The regalia is a point of pride with families working on them together, from the royal dress of princesses – which three were in attendance – to Springer’s outfit, it is all hand made.
“Usually, family members help make it like your grandparents or your mother,” Springer said. “Sometimes it depends on who is available. Everything we have is made by hand. We make our own beadwork and outfits and everything.”
Black said it is great to see the event get bigger and include more tribes. Frontier’s Intertribal Council princess Marlene Enloe was there, as was Lexia Kent from the Iowa Tribe and even Nadia Kent came from the Ponca Tribe on her birthday to celebrate her heritage.
“Seeing the students come out and dance like that, I see a lot of happy and joy,” Black said. “It is a good breakdown from their routines during the day. Sometimes studying takes precedence, but when they have the opportunity to share something so personal, I see a lot of joy and happiness in them.”
The dancers wouldn’t have had anything to dance to if it hadn’t been for the singers, who beat on a drum in the middle of the gym floor and belting out native tunes. They were Jacon Roubedeaux, Kingston Pipestem, Roy Childs, Isaiah Grant and Cody Littlecook, who were all doing it on a volunteer basis.
For Black, it is truly something that she loves to see thriving in 2019 and is glad that the cultures from whether it is the Otoe-Missouria Tribe, which a lot of Frontier students are or any of the other 39 tribes in Oklahoma, the heritage lives on.
“I think whenever we do events like this, it shows that we are still here and still present and a part of Oklahoma,” Black said. “Oklahoma’s history started with Native American people and it is always good to see us in a current and contemporary way instead of in a history book and to see the diversity of our tribes. We have over 20 tribes here at Frontier, we are 65 percent Native American. They get to see our diversity and our pride in a current-day light.”
