Big Brothers Big Sisters of Oklahoma have named previous leader Stephenie Fry as the Stillwater director.
Fry was the Stillwater-area director in 2012-2016.
She was lauded by BBBSOK for “facilitating successful fundraising and volunteer recruitment, notably taking our signature fundraiser (Bowl For Kids’ Sake) to new levels.”
The group is moving its fundraising bowling event to Aug. 4 at Frontier Lanes, it stated, in honor of Fry’s return.
“As a foster care and adoptive parent, I see the needs of children who have experienced trauma, so I am thrilled to return to an organization that gives children the gift of resilience through mentoring,” Fry said through a news release. “Bowl for Kids’ Sake not only raises awareness about the work we do, but with every dollar raised, it also allows us to continue volunteer recruitment and matching Bigs with Littles in Stillwater.”
BFKS funds support an evidence-based mentoring program.
“The program matches children (Littles) with caring adult role models (Bigs). It is designed to create positive, measurable outcomes for youth, including educational success, avoidance of risky behaviors, higher aspirations, greater confidence, and better relationships,” BBBSOK states. “This program is offered at no cost to families, thanks to the generosity of local individuals, businesses, and foundations.”
The bowling event will be 6 p.m. that Thursday evening. There are still sponsorship opportunities available for organizations, teams and individuals. Anyone interested in sponsoring, or a fun night of bowling for a good cause, should contact Fry at 405-624-9922 or stephanie.fry@bbbsok.org.
Find more information about the event at stillwaterforkidssake.org and learn more about the organization at bigoklahoma.org.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.