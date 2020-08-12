The Federal Transit Administration is going to award Oklahoma State University Transit over $9 million in a grant to improve its maintenance facility.
The FTA announced $464 million grants Tuesday for bus infrastructure around the country.
“This Administration is committed to rebuilding our nation’s transportation infrastructure even through the current COVID-19 crisis, and this $464 million in federal grants will help improve the safety and reliability of transit bus service nationwide as the economy returns,” U.S. Transportation Secretary Elaine L. Chao said in a release.
The Oklahoma Department of Transportation will receive the funding on behalf of OSU Transit. The money, according to the release, will be used to “expand and upgrade its 50-year-old maintenance facility. The new facility will provide OSU Transit the ability to maintain buses rather than outsourcing, providing cost savings and enhancing service for the Oklahoma State University community.”
The grant represented the bulk of money that was sent to Oklahoma. The Metro Tulsa Transit Authority will receive $3.1M to replace buses, rehabilitate a parking and paratransit call center building facility and technology enhancements. Ki Bois Area Transit System was awarded $1.45 million to purchase new buses.
“Millions of Americans rely on public transportation to access healthcare, jobs, and other vital services,” FTA Deputy Administrator K. Jane Williams said in the release. “During this unprecedented time, we need to ensure access and mobility for the riders who depend on our nation’s bus systems.”
