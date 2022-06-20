Higher fuel prices mean sanitation customers in Perkins will see higher bills after a rate increase goes into effect in July.
According to the City of Perkins, the increase will be billed as a Trash Fuel Adjustment due to a contract with Davis Sanitation that allows for increased charges based on higher gas prices.
“Davis Sanitation may charge the City ‘a 15% increase for every $1.00 per gallon over $2.75 per gallon as a Fuel Surcharge. While Davis Sanitation has done its best to avoid enacting this clause, it has become necessary due to the significant rise in the cost of fuel,” the City’s letter to customers reads.
“The ‘TF’ charge will be calculated for each month’s City of Perkins utility bill in direct relation to the charge received from Davis for the prior month’s billed Fuel Surcharge. This will ensure equal distribution and exact collection of the amount owed to Davis.”
The Perkins Public Works Authority approved the amended fees during a June 15 meeting.
“The City of Perkins and Davis Sanitation join all of our customers in being hopeful that fuel prices will start receding and the Trash Fuel Adjustment charge will not be necessary long-term,” the City release reads.
