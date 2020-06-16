Forty years ago in 1980, Ron du Bois, wife Thora, and their two sons were in India under Fulbright auspices.
Ron put out an announcement that he needed an assistant/ translator in order to contact and film document the potters at the outskirts of New Delhi.
A young fellow responded to an announcement.
His name was Pankaj Mohan. At that time he was a young student at Jawaharlal Nehru University.
Since then Pankaj has earned many distinctions, as well as international recognition.
Currently, he is Professor in the School of Historical Studies, and Interim Vice Chancellor, Nalanda University, Bihar, India. Among many other assets, Pankaj was a student of the Korean language.
He met his wife, Hyun Joo, when he was in Korea as Dean, Faculty of International Korean Studies, the Academy of Korean Studies.
As of 2020 they live in Rajgir, District Nalanda, Bihar, India.
Is there any doubt the Fulbright Program fosters international lifetime friendships?
