Another non-traditional meal service is in the books for Stillwater’s Community Thanksgiving Dinner and organizers are calling it a success.
At least 1,200-1,300 individually-packed meals were served, with enough left over to feed every law enforcement agency in Stillwater and provide some supplies for the free community dinner hosted each Thursday by First United Methodist Church, organizer Christina Morrill said.
The distribution went smoothly and without traffic back-ups, Stillwater Emergency Management Director Rob Hill said. At least 1,000 were given out within the first two hours.
The volunteers also delivered meals to the residents at Roxie Webber Plaza and MPower in addition to providing 200 meals first thing to the people served by Stillwater Mobile Meals.
The drive-through distribution started earlier than announced – at 1:45 p.m. – because people were already lining up, Hill said. The final meals were served after 6 p.m.
Spreading the distribution out over more hours and setting up two serving lines kept things flowing and made the process less stressful, Hill said.
Morrill and the other volunteers said they’re ready for the dinner to get back to normal and hope that will happen next year.
But Hill said holding it on Wednesday was nice because it enabled volunteers to spend Thanksgiving Day with their families.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.