When Garth Brooks arrived at Oklahoma State University, he couldn’t read or write music.
“I came here to do these little short jingles for advertising, and that was the field I went in under journalism,” Brooks said at a Friday press conference. “But in that four years, I learned a lot about me. It’s a beautiful thing.”
This weekend, Brooks, the world’s best-selling solo artist, is back in Stillwater to perform two concerts at The McKnight Center for the Performing Arts as fundraisers to support OSU student financial aid -- something he said helped him get to where he is.
Neither concert is open to the general public. One performance was for students on Friday and the other is limited to alumni and donors today.
The cost for a general admission ticket for one student was a nonperishable food or hygiene item donation to Pete’s Pantry or the Red Pantry.
“The truth is, it’s still not a free ride,” Brooks said. “What I love about that is, the greatest thing that you will ever be taught is to do something for somebody you’ll never meet.”
Brooks is here for a specific reason – to directly benefit students pursuing degree programs at OSU and to advance OSU’s land-grant mission to improve access to higher education.
In September, Brooks and his wife and fellow country music superstar Trisha Yearwood were on campus for three masterclass sessions – along with songwriter Bryan Kennedy, TV and entertainment guru Samantha Olsen and Brooks’ longtime sound mixer, John McBride, among others.
During one panel session, an OSU student asked a question.
“A kid named Bryce jumped up and said, ‘Hey, man, did you ever think about playing here?’” Brooks said.
Brooks said he hadn’t considered it, but “if we do it, you’ll get a front seat.”
He said OSU President Kayse Shrum was the puppet master behind the concerts – he’s not taking credit for the fundraiser.
“The truth is, it’s President Shrum. She was the one who came up with this,” Brooks said.
The goal was to raise $1 million for scholarships but as of Friday, more than $2 million has been raised.
Brooks has five siblings, and his dad was insistent that all of them go to college. Brooks came to OSU on a track scholarship.
“Our father did everything he could to get us to college,” Brooks said. “But the truth is, you know, they could barely (make it).”
With the help of student government loans and athletic scholarships, Brooks graduated in 1984.
Brooks said it’s critical to get to college, but having student debt after presents more problems.
“I’m very proud of this statistic that over 50 percent of the people that come here leave debt free,” Brooks said. “OSU is not happy with that – they want to keep pushing that up. For me, that means that you’ve got the student in mind more than the university itself.”
Brooks said the band has not played live since its three-year-long stadium tour in September.
“I’m excited, nervous,” Brooks said. “I’m probably the most nervous about everything simply because I think it’s stated somewhere in the Bible that says ‘a prophet is least respected his own hometown’ or something like that.”
In addition to returning to his alma mater, Brooks mentioned that his daughter, Allie Colleen was also performing at Tumbleweed Friday night.
Brooks said the people that he wanted to impress the most are not people in the industry or people who vote on awards but the people he grew up with.
Brooks’ love for OSU was evident – he shed tears thinking of his years at OSU and the memories he made on campus, not only academically, but also musically.
“What I learned at Willie’s, I still use it every day,” Brooks said.
He hoped that the evening would be a time for OSU students to have an open conversation and talk about music and their dreams.
“I don’t think the first two or three rows know that I spit a lot when I sing,” Brooks said. “But it’s going to be fun.”
Brooks said helping others was why “we’re all here.”
“I love it because you guys have never been anything but class (at OSU),” Brooks said. “You always put the kids first, which is pretty cool.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.