The State Legislature’s opposition to some major financial institutions has adversely affected the development of Stillwater’s infrastructure.
The pushback toward banks started a year ago when the Energy Discrimination Act of 2022 was signed into law. The measure barred government entities from doing business with any financial institution that is “engaged in boycotts of fossil fuel companies.”
For the City of Stillwater, this is a potentially damaging situation. It had agreed to a $13.5 million loan with Bank of America to finance needed upgrades to heating and air conditioning in City buildings and changing traffic lights to LEDs.
A few days later, State Treasurer Todd Russ announced the blacklist that included Bank of America.
“The energy sector is crucial to Oklahoma’s economy, providing jobs for our residents and helping drive economic growth,” Russ said. “It is essential for us to work with financial institutions that are focused on free-market principles and not beholden to social goals that override their fiduciary duties.”
The next-lowest bid for the City of Stillwater’s project would cost taxpayers $1.2 million more over the life of the loan, Mayor Will Joyce said.
“We’re trying to figure out if there’s an option that we can find to make that cheaper,” Joyce said. “If we can’t, we’d have to either make the project smaller or figure something else out to make it affordable.”
Joyce said he’s hopeful the Legislature or Gov. Kevin Stitt can help with this issue.
“This is not what they intended to have happened, I don’t think, when they passed this bill,” Joyce said. “I heard from Sen. (Chuck) Hall this morning, and he indicated that (the Senate Finance Committee) were talking about some options.”
Rep. Mark McBride, R-Moore, said he supports the ban.
“This legislation ultimately protects all Oklahomans from the overreach of companies that think they can govern our population through the use of political environmentalism,” McBride said. “Fossil fuels such as oil and gas are a major contributor to the livelihood of many Oklahomans as well as our overall economy.”
Rep. Trish Ranson, D-Stillwater, said the ban is ironically antithetical to the GOP’s ideals.
“The Republican supermajority talks about small government, and that is not small government. That is getting in the way,” Ranson said. “But then also there’s the caveat that ‘if I don’t like what you’re doing, then I’m going to get involved,’ and we see that with a lot of legislation coming out of the Republican Party.”
It’s also limiting that State Republicans have chosen to go after the first, second and fourth-largest banks in the U.S. in JPMorgan, Bank of America and Wells Fargo, respectively, Ranson said.
Joyce said limiting the number of banks the City of Stillwater can choose from causes concern over whether it can get the best price.
