Girl Scout Cookie season in full swing

It’s Girl Scout Cookie season and booths are popping up across the country.
Gone are the Savannah Smiles, making room for Lemon-Ups. There are two different kinds of S’mores – one that doesn’t microwave as well. Thin Mints aren’t going anywhere.
“The S’mores in ours are better than the other ones,” Troop 7072 fourth-grader Charlotte Jenson said.
In the sales game for four years now, she’s become something of a cookie expert. She likes to microwave hers for about 15 seconds. That’s not all you can do with Girl Scout Cookies. There are also milkshakes, Trefoil Cookie Butter, cakes and pies, to name a few. Jenson makes it part of her pitch. It isn’t just about the cookies, the Girl Scouts are learning marketing techniques and entrepreneurship.
Those who hit goals are awarded, though many things are less tangible but just as important.
“I was really shy my first time selling, so I’m a little more confident about that,” Jenson said.
Troop 7072 got to set up at Friday the Sixth Avenue Walmart – that’s prime real estate in the cookie game. But, they aren’t limited to booths. There’s a cookie finder app for smart devices, they still have door-to-door sales and they even have websites for friends and family to order cookies.
Funds stay in the community, and they have some discretion with what they get to do with the money, according to troop leader Rachael Jenson, Charlotte’s mom,.
“For our troop, for every season for anything we sell, we do one fun thing and one service,” Rachael said.
This year’s philanthropy for 7072 is Tiny Paws, the neonatal kitten rescue in Stillwater. Like Charlotte, who wants to be a marine biologist, the troop has a soft spot for animals. They’ve also donated to the Humane Society of Stillwater and used leftover cookie boxes to build cat scratchers.
The average sales figure is about 259 boxes per girl. Jenson is aiming for 1,000. Troop 7072 has already exceeded its target, but they aren’t slowing down. There’s even a song about it.
Girls Scout Troop seven-zero-seven-two
we will sell lots of cookies to you
Thin Mints, Samoas, Tagalongs,
Trefoils, Do-si-dos, Lemon-Ups
Girl Scout S’mores and Toffee-Tastic, too
We will sell lots of cookies to you
