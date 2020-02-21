Girl Scout Cookie season in full swing

Stillwater Girl Scout Charlotte Jenson of Troop 7072 hands Jake Smith the Thin Mints and Do-Si-Dos he bought as he was leaving Walmart on Friday. Smith hesitated as he left the store then strode to the girls' booth saying "I've put it off long enough." Also shown: (left - right) Alessa Martinez, Alexandra Peterman, Elizabeth Weaver, Josselyn Miller, Lauren Guthrie