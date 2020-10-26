Autumn is my favorite season with the crisp cool air and the changing colors of leaves. If you’re a gardener, like me, it’s also when you start wrapping up your summer garden and bringing in the harvest to be canned and preserved for the winter. I personally didn’t have a lot to harvest this year. I mostly did container gardens that were attacked by grasshoppers and squash bugs pretty heavily. My peppers did the best, but I spoiled my chickens with the extras, so I don’t have any left to keep through the winter. But, when I do, I often refer to library books on preserving. Here are a few books on canning that I would recommend for those of you who had more success at holding on to your harvest. These are all available in the library or digitally on the Oklahoma Virtual Library.
- “The Amish Canning Cookbook” by Georgia Varozza (eBook)
- “The Homestead Canning Cookbook” by Georgia Varozza (eBook)
- “The All New Ball Book of Canning and Preserving: Over 350 of the Best Canned, Jammed, Pickled, and Preserved Recipes” by Ball Corporation (641.42 ALL)
- “Homemade Living: Canning & Preserving with Ashley English: All You Need to Know to Make Jams, Jellies, Pickles, Chutneys & More” by Ashley English (641.4 ENG)
This year, I'm giving winter gardening a go for the first time. I'm excited at the prospect of extending my growing season. I have a lovely sunny spot on the south side of the house where I have planted carrots, lettuce, kale and cabbage in large pots. I also have some garlic that I’m excited to put out. Hopefully, I can give some of the leafy vegetables to my chickens as winter treats. I plan to surround everything with straw to help protect the plants during freezes. Oklahoma winters are somewhat mild, so these cool-weather crops should do well until summer. I found several helpful books about winter gardening that you might find useful if you’re hoping to grow over the cold months.
- “The Backyard Homestead” by Carleen Madigan (eBook)
- “The Year-Round Vegetable Gardener” by Niki Jabbour (eBook)
- “The Old Farmer’s Almanac Vegetable Gardener’s Handbook” (635 VEG)
- “The Backyard Gardener: Simple, Easy, and Beautiful Gardening with Vegetables, Herbs, and Flowers” by Kelly Orzel (635.987 ORZ)
Winter gardening can also be about beauty rather than the harvest. I find decorative and holiday gardens to be quite stunning. The reds, yellows and oranges make a very bright and dramatic look. Several plants and small shrubs stay in foliage throughout the year that I'm interested in. Still, I think I will have my hands full with my winter vegetable garden and will hold off on planting a decorative garden this year. For anyone else wishing to spruce up their garden space for the winter but not worry about the need to harvest, here are some books full of delightful ideas.
- “Wonders of the Winter Landscape: Shrubs and Trees to Brighten the Cold Weather Garden” by Vincent A. Simeone (635.9 SIM)
- “The Winter Garden: Over 35 Step-by-Step Projects for Small Spaces Using Foliage and Flowers, Berries and Blooms, and Herbs and Produce” by Emma Hardy (635.9 HAR)
- “The Nonstop Garden: a Step-by-Step Guide to Smart Plant Choices and Four-Season Designs” by Stephanie Cohen (712 COH)
- “Container Gardening for All Seasons” by Barbara Wise (eBook)
I will let you know how my winter garden experience goes in the spring along with my plans for the spring garden. Spring is my second favorite season. I love starting seeds in the house and planning out my garden space. Good luck to everyone on their winter gardening endeavors!
Brenna Gilchrist can be reached at brenna.gilchrist@stillwater.org.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.