Glencoe man accused of child sexual abuse not found

Warrant of arrest issued for Glencoe man charged with child sexual abuse
Ricky Scott Stokes, 35, of Glencoe, was accused of sexually abusing a child.
Rockford Brown from the Payne County Sheriff’s Office was the investigator on this case.
According to the probable cause affidavit, a concerned parent came forward to law enforcement claiming she thought Stokes might be a “child predator.”
The woman became suspicious after she alleged she saw an internet history for incestual pornography.
The woman provided law enforcement photographic evidence of the internet searches.
According to the affidavit, the searches happened between July 31- Aug. 2.
The woman lived in the same residence as Stokes at that time, and there were at least two children under 12 in the residence.
According to the affidavit, one child came forward and disclosed being sexually abused by Stokes.
On Aug. 9, the child had a forensic interview at the Saville Center. Brown observed the interview.
According to the affidavit, the child disclosed being touched inappropriately both over and under the clothes by Stokes.
“This occurred on more than one occasion, in the living room, and in the child’s bed,” Brown wrote.
The child victim shared the bedroom with another child, but they had separate beds. The victim alleged when they would share the bed with the other child, Stokes wouldn’t come in there.
The affidavit said the child described pain during the alleged abuse.
On Aug 13, the other child had an interview at the Saville Center, this child alleged seeing Stokes come into the bedroom at night and put his hand under the blanket of the child victim.
The affidavit said Stokes declined a request for an interview.
Judge Katherine Thomas set bond in the amount of $50,000.
He has not currently been arrested at this time.
"Law enforcement attempted to arrest him at his residence in Medford, but he had left prior to their arrival. Law enforcement is currently working all leads in order to bring him into custody," Brown said.
