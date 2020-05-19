Glencoe man arrested on charges of feloniously pointing a firearm

Timothy Eric Flores, 56, of Glencoe, was arrested on May 9, in connection to threats with a firearm.
Officer David Sloan was dispatched to 1022 Doll Rd. in rural Payne County for a possible burglary.
Flores, the reporting party, told dispatch someone broke into his residence and left a rifle that didn’t belong to him. He also reported his cellphone as missing.
According to the probable cause affidavit, while Sloan was enroute dispatch received another call stating Flores was driving up and down Doll Road, shooting at a residence on Doll Road.
Sloan cleared the residence at 1022 Doll Road. The residence at 915 Doll Road pointed to the back of the property where Flores resides.
Sloan made contact with three individuals that said they were outside when the alleged incident occurred.
Erik Estencion, Angelique Kay-Malina and Shellyann Lapinig all wrote statements for officer Sloan.
Estencion told the officer that Flores attempted to shoot a dog on the property. When he confronted Flores, he claimed Flores threatened to shoot him.
“Estencion further advised Flores started driving up and down Doll Road. Then Flores aimed the gun at him and the house and shot, while driving the four wheeler,” Sloan wrote in the affidavit.
Estencion told the officer he was afraid for his life after Flores fired several rounds.
Kay-Malina and Lapinig both said Flores tried to shoot at the dog and shot at Estencion and the residence.
Deputy David Barnes assisted in the area. The affidavit said he contacted some individuals on West Point who said they saw Flores northbound from the area of Airport Road.
Deputy Jacob Seacrest also assisted on the scene.
According to the affidavit, Sloan, Seacrest and Barnes began looking around the Glencoe area for Flores.
Deputy Chris Mckosato made contact with an individual who said they saw Flores in the area of Richmond and Ripley Road, heading west.
“I went to Highway 108 and began traveling south. I located a red four wheeler north on highway 108 approximately a half of a mile south of Yost Road,” Sloan said.
Sloan activated his emergency lights and pulled into the northbound lane to stop the four wheeler.
According to the affidavit, Sloan noticed Flores as the driver immediately. Once Flores came to a stop, Sloan exited his vehicle.
Flores accelerated into the southbound lane of Highway 108 and drove around Sloan’s patrol car.
According to the affidavit, Sloan pointed his firearm at Flores and ordered him to stop. Flores stopped by the passenger door of the patrol car.
Sloan ordered Flores to get off the four wheeler and onto the ground, Flores eventually complied.
According to the affidavit, Flores told the officer he took the gun to Mike’s Tree Service on Richmond Road.
Dispatch informed Sloan the owner of Mike’s Tree Service called and said Flores through the gun near some round bales.
“I located a black Rossi 410 gauge single shot shotgun, with a black synthetic stock,” Sloan said in the affidavit.
Sloan cleared the shotgun and located a live round chamber that was loaded. Sloan secured the gun in his passenger seat of the patrol car.
Flores was transported to the Payne County Jail.
He was charged with two counts of feloniously pointing a firearm.
Flores had court on Tuesday, bond was set at $100,000.
