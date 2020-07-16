Glencoe man arrested on domestic assault charges

Jesse Donald Baker, 28, of Glencoe, was charged with multiple domestic assault and battery charges, including strangulation and use of a dangerous weapon.
At 12:06 p.m. June 13, Stillwater Officer Rachel Bruce was dispatched to OnCue on 6th Ave. for a disturbance.
According to the probable cause affidavit, a woman came into the store and said she was assaulted by a male in a black four door Chrysler.
“I arrived at OnCue and observed an unoccupied black four door, Chrysler Sebring. The driver’s side back passenger door was open and I observed clothing and other miscellaneous items falling out of the vehicle,” Bruce said in the affidavit.
Bruce went inside and made contact with the clerk. The clerk took the officer to the victim at the back of the store.
The clerk told Bruce that Baker had left prior to her arrival.
According to the affidavit, the victim appeared to be upset and fearful. She was crying and her lip was bleeding.
The victim alleged she was choked multiple times by Baker and the incident started at America's Best Value Inn.
She said Baker called her and asked for a ride. When she arrived, she alleged Baker was agitated with her.
According to the affidavit, the victim said she didn’t respond to Baker, but as they prepared to leave she told him he had “no right to treat her that way.”
It was then she claimed Baker balled up his fists and walked toward her. She said he raised his fists at her and said he “ought to hit her” each time he raised his fists.
The affidavit said the victim told Bruce she began hollering at Baker. Then, Baker came after her in an attempt to get the car keys.
“She told me Baker attempted to get her keys out of her jean pockets,” Bruce alleged.
The victim said she was then hit by Baker and held to the ground.
According to the affidavit, Baker used a black folding knife to cut the victim’s jean shorts off, in an attempt to get the car keys.
“In the process of cutting her jean shorts off and attempting to stab her, Baker stabbed himself in the thigh with the knife,” Bruce said.
The victim wasn’t stabbed, but Baker became angry and blamed the victim for his stab wound.
She alleged Baker threatened to kill her, strangled her three times, continued to punch her and hit the back of her head on the ground.
The victim didn’t lose consciousness, but said her vision was affected and she saw “sparkles.”
She also alleged she was unable to breathe each time she was strangled by Baker and it lasted 30 seconds.
“She was unable to talk as he strangled her with both his hands,” Bruce wrote in the affidavit.
The victim escaped to her vehicle, but Baker forced himself into her car. She alleged he continued to punch her as she drove.
She attempted to drive to the courthouse for help, but Baker grabbed the steering wheel and jerked it. This caused her to lose control and strike a curb, the affidavit said.
According to the affidavit, the victim was able to park at the courthouse, where she honked and screamed for help.
The affidavit continued to say, Baker got out of the vehicle with her keys.
In an effort to get her keys back, she convinced Baker to get into the vehicle to take him to his parents' house.
The victim drove east on 6th Ave., and arrived in the area of 6th Ave., and Jardot Rd. She attempted to turn into the convenience store.
“Baker had continued to assault her from the courthouse to this location. At one point, he pushed her head between the door frame and the headrest of the driver’s seat,” Bruce said.
Baker jerked the wheel again to prevent the victim from turning into the parking lot.
The victim was able to escape and have the clerk call the police. She hid at the back of the store.
According to the affidavit, the victim provided the officer a piece of her jean shorts. The other pieces Baker had cut were in the hotel room.
Bruce wrote in the affidavit she recovered the other pieces of the jean shorts from the hotel.
The officer observed injuries to the victim’s left arm. She had a linear bruise forming horizontal across the outside of her upper arm. She had several scratches on the top of her left elbow.
“I observed several areas of redness on both sides of her neck,” Bruce said.
The victim’s top lip on the left side was swollen when she turned it up. The officer observed a small cut, which appeared to be the source of the bleeding.
There was also redness on the right side of her shoulder blade.
“Baker could not be located during the investigation. He fled the scene and failed to contact law enforcement regarding the incident,” Bruce alleged in the affidavit.
A warrant for arrest was issued June 23. It was returned June 26.
Baker entered into a plea of not guilty to the charges against him. He was appointed Jodie Gage as his attorney.
He will be in court Aug. 3 for a preliminary hearing.
