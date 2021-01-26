Glencoe man charged with domestic assault and battery

A Glencoe man was charged again with a domestic violence charge, which is his second and subsequent offense.
Casey Reinhardt, 26, was charged with domestic assault and battery in the presence of a minor.
Payne County Deputy Dalton Ross was dispatched Jan. 15 to the 200 block of East Burkhart Road in reference to a domestic physical that was no longer in progress.
While Ross was on his way to the scene, dispatch advised him the male had left the scene.
According to the probable cause affidavit, Ross arrived on scene and made contact with the victim, who the deputy described as “visibly shaken.”
The victim told the officer she had both neck pain and breast pain.
“I asked her what happened to start the violence this evening. She advised me that she had problems with Reinhardt before, but she recently let him come back due to a gunshot wound to his foot,” Ross wrote in the affidavit.
According to the affidavit, Reinhardt arrived home intoxicated and went into the master bedroom and fell asleep on his back.
Once the victim’s three children fell asleep and she went into the master bedroom.
Ross wrote in the affidavit the children were asleep in the living room at the time of the alleged assault.
The victim told the officer she went into the bedroom and grabbed Reinhardt’s hat and moved it, so she could lay down and go to sleep.
“She said Reinhardt woke up and grabbed her by her left breast. She said he pulled her to the edge of the bed pulling her hard enough that it forced her to bend over the bed,” Ross alleged in the affidavit.
She continued to tell the officer her side, saying she was grabbed by both arms, picked up and slammed into the nightstand.
It was then alleged that Reinhardt left the residence.
While Ross was investigating, Deputy Joe Henninger located Reinhardt. Reinhardt was placed into investigative detention until Ross completed the investigation.
Ross had a female medical professional from LifeNet respond to assess the victim’s injuries and take pictures of the injuries.
“I observed the photos and noticed fresh bruising and marks that appeared to be from fingers apply intense force on her breast,” Ross alleged in the affidavit.
Ross advised Henninger to place Reinhardt under arrest.
The victim refused transport by medical transport.
