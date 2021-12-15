A Glencoe man who had been living in Stillwater is being charged in Payne County District Court with sexual battery and violation of the sex offender registry.
Nathan Hoxsie, 46, was convicted in 2012 of distributing and possessing child pornography. He was registered as a Level 2 sex offender, which according to the Payne County Sheriff’s Office meant he was required to verify his residence every six months.
Deputy Tomm Edwards wrote in a probable cause affidavit that he was doing a residency check at a Glencoe address where Hoxsie was supposed to be staying. The woman at the address said that Hoxsie had moved in with mother some time in October because of an incident in the residence with someone else who had been at the house.
That led the deputy to investigate a report that Hoxsie had sexually groped a woman without her consent. The next witness told the deputy she had pretended to be asleep on the couch when Hoxsie began fondling her. The witness said she had never been in a romantic relationship with Hoxsie and never wanted one.
According to the deputy, Hoxsie was required by law to notify the Payne County Sheriff’s Office of intention to change residences no less than three days to moving.
A warrant of arrest was issued Tuesday with bond set at $10,000. Judge Stephen Kistler has been assigned to the case.
