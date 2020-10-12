A Glencoe man who was injured in an Oct. 5 collision on State Highway 51 east of Country Club Road died Friday, according to his family.
Cody Barlow, 38, of Glencoe was driving a GMC Sierra westbound in the outside lane of State Highway 51 when he slowed and was struck from behind by a Lexus driven by Terrell Williams, 19, of Stillwater.
The GMC was pushed through the intersection, struck the northwest curb and departed the roadway.
Barlow went “slightly airborne” and struck the ground with the nose of the vehicle, before it overturned onto the driver’s side, according to police.
Barlow was flown by air ambulance from the scene to OU Medical Center in Oklahoma City.
Williams was transported by LifeNet to Stillwater Medical Center.
Williams was suspected to be under the influence of alcohol and marijuana, according to the investigating officer.
Williams had a blood sample taken at the hospital.
