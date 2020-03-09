The polling place for Precinct 406 at the Glencoe Community Center has been changed.
Voters in precinct 406 who formerly voted at Glencoe Community Center will change beginning with the April 7 board of education general election/special elections.
The polling place location for Precinct 406 will now be at Glencoe City Hall, located at 220 W. Shepard St., Glencoe, 74032.
Voters will be receiving updated voter registration cards by mail.
