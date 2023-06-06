A 70-year-old Glencoe woman died in a two-vehicle wreck Tuesday morning.
According to the Oklahoma Highway Patrol report, Shirley Austell was pronounced dead at the scene of the wreck just a mile south of Glencoe on State Highway 108 and Yost Road.
Just before 9 a.m., Austell was driving a 2007 Saturn Ion and was stopped at the westbound sign on Yost before she drove onto the highway and collided with a 2023 Subaru Crosstrek driven by Jeffrey Ledbetter, 46, of Stillwater, according to the report.
Ledbetter was transported to SMC and released after being treated for a head injury.
OHP listed the cause of the wreck as a failure to yield. Seat belts were equipped and in use in both vehicles.
OHP, Payne County Sheriff's Office, Glencoe Fire Department and LifeNet responded to the scene.
