When you’re turning 11 and you can’t have a regular birthday party because your community is under a shelter in place order, what do you do?
If you’re an animal lover like Joseph Duncan of Stillwater, you invite the community to help you celebrate your special day by collecting supplies for shelter pets.
The Duncan family has always loved animals, keeping a menagerie over the years with everything from birds to rabbits.
Their household currently includes their litter-box trained house rabbits Dave and Joanne, their pugs Bijou and Demi and their cat Gunther.
Joseph’s mom Shiloh Duncan said they have been talking about how bad they feel for the animals who wind up in shelters or stay in shelters longer at times like this when people might not be able to afford to care for a pet.
She told him some kids had asked for donations for animal shelters as gifts and they decided that would be a good way to make this birthday special.
So they created a public event on Facebook and on Saturday afternoon they put out some birthday ballons, set up two colorful chairs in their front yard and waited.
Over the course of about an hour, a stream of cars drove through the neighborhood to wish Joseph a happy birthday and drop off some supplies for Stillwater’s shelter pets.
It was an exciting day for a kid who is missing his friends at school and starting to feel isolated and bored at home.
A few of the people who offered birthday greetings and dropped off items to donate were friends from school, but about half were people they don’t even know who saw the event announcement and wanted to support Joseph and his cause.
“I got a private message from a woman and at first I wondered what that was about,” Shiloh said. “But she wanted to know which Walmart was closer to us. She said she’s in Texas so she can’t come by today but she ordered a 50 pound bag of dog food. I’m going to go pick it up later.”
Joseph and Shiloh now have a stack of paper towels and cleaning supplies, dog food, chew toys, balls and cat toys that they are excited to be able to donate to the Humane Society of Stillwater.
Twitter: @mcharlesNP
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.