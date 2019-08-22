'Good Boys' is a delightfully raunchy romp

When I first saw the trailer for “Good Boys,” I couldn’t wait to see it and Monday night, I was not disappointed.
The raunchy humor held up from the previews, which isn’t always the case in comedies these days as studios tend to put the best jokes in the trailer. There was still plenty left over in “Good Boys.”
From the minds of guys like Seth Rogen, Evan Goldberg and Jonah Hill (all behind the seminal generational comedy “Superbad”) comes a fresh take for the newer generation. It is a bit strange seeing sixth graders being as foul as the typical high schooler. Even Jacob Tremblay who has played a ‘good boy’ in “Room” and “Wonder,” shows a more deviant side in this film.
Tremblay plays Max and along with newcomers Keith L. Williams (who plays Lucas) and Brady Noon (as the aptly named Thor), the trio are the Beanbag Boys. Trying to get the lay of the land in middle school is tough for the social butterflies, but they are trying to grow up too fast and this movie does a good job of portraying that.
They get in many scenarios that would be awkward for a college student, but they persevere while trying to keep their boyish charm intact.
Rogen and Hill have shown they can have a dramatic side, but when they attempt to add lessons in this film, it just seems out of place. It made sense in “Superbad” since the two main characters were about to graduate high school and go to different colleges. Here, the three boys live by each other and are still sixth graders so attempting to have a “deep” moment near the end doesn’t stick.
This movie is strongest at its most dirty because that’s what kind of film it is. In a time of movies becoming less and less original, it is a fight to try to remain in people’s minds. I think this film did that in a good way, as opposed to one of the more recent projects from this group in “Sausage Party,” which I sadly will probably remember for the rest of my life because it was so terrible.
What I liked:
• Obviously the kids’ vernacular in any coming of age comedy has to be good and this is no different. They have a good grasp on a lot of things outside of the world of romance, where they are hilariously inept, but seeing the back and forth between the characters is great, especially considering they are still child actors.
• This is a movie about kids, so the adults are rarely used but when they are, it is to great effect. Whether it is Sam Richardson as the police officer or Will Forte as Max’s dad or Lil Rel Howery and Retta as Lucas’ parents, they have some really good lines.
• Molly Gordon and Midori Francis as the two college girls who are trying to get their ecstasy back from the three boys gives me a Carrie Fisher in “Blues Brothers” vibe. Not as crazy as her, but they are still around every corner no matter what the boys do.
• When the trio ends up at a frat house trying to buy drugs is one of the best scenes of the movie for reasons I can’t mention here.
What I didn’t like:
• The aforementioned really dramatic ending was out of nowhere and seemed ham-fisted and there were a few moments that seemed melodramatic for what the film is, which took away from the comedy a tad.
• Maybe I am just old, but there were some things these sixth-graders were doing that just seemed unrealistic. I don’t mean the crazy shenanigans they get in, but some of the supposedly normal things it portrays middle schoolers doing now seems more out of “South Park” than modern society.
Reason to watch: It is a great film to watch for the laughs and it has plenty of jokes to go around.
Rating: Rated R for strong crude sexual content, drug and alcohol material, and language throughout – all involving tweens.
My score: 83/100
Jordan Bishop is the assistant news editor at the Stillwater News Press and can be reached at jbishop@stwnewspress.com.
