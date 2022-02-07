OKLAHOMA CITY — Gov. Kevin Stitt on Monday unveiled an ambitious legislative agenda focused on reforming the state’s public school system, expanding school choice, and aligning all facets of education to address workforce shortages.
Saying fewer than 1 in 5 students are currently college-ready in English, math and science, Stitt also told lawmakers that it’s clear the status quo isn’t working, He also said the state can do better than 47th in the nation when it comes to educating children.
During his annual State-of-the-State address, Stitt advocated “bold steps” to make a generational impact on students and vowed to support any legislation that gives parents more choice, saying taxpayer funds should follow students, not systems.
He said “the best teachers” should make six-figure salaries, and proposed creating a “matching funds” system so that more educators would stay in the classroom. It wasn’t clear from his speech how those matching funds would work or who would provide them.
“Let me be clear: Oklahoma has a lot of great schools, but the results don’t lie,” Stitt said. “We need new ideas, more options and higher standards for our kids. This is just common sense.”
Stitt also pledged to strengthen medical marijuana laws and again criticized the U.S. Supreme Court’s McGirt ruling that expanded tribal sovereignty. He said he wants to modernize the state’s law enforcement system, end its grocery sales tax and make Oklahoma the most business-friendly state in the nation. He also called for a strengthened workforce pipeline that ensures the state’s K-12, CareerTech and universities are working together to train more in-demand professionals such as nurses, teachers and engineers.
In most years, the annual State-of-the-State address is uneventful, but Stitt’s was marred by protests. As he delivered his nearly hour-long address inside the House chamber, two people were arrested for disrupting his speech. One attempted to unfurl a red banner in the balcony and was quickly mobbed by security and hustled out as Stitt continued seemingly unperturbed. And just outside the door, abortion opponents chanted and sang, demanding the end of abortion.
Hours earlier, authorities said someone scaled a massive Capitol oil derrick at about 3 a.m. and unfurled three hand-scrawled banners, including one that read “Stitt’s Failed State,” one that called for the release of convicted murderer Julius Jones, and a third that called for making Oklahoma free of fossil fuels. Capitol officials had to call in an Oklahoma City Fire Department ladder truck to get the banners down. The Oklahoma Department of Public Safety said it continued to investigate the incident Monday afternoon.
House Minority Leader Emily Virgin, D-Norman, said what Oklahomans heard from Stitt Monday afternoon won’t help de-escalate political tensions.
Virgin described Stitt’s speech as “the most divisive” in her 12 years in the Legislature.
“You saw him continue his attack on tribal nations and our partners there,” she said. “So I think what you’re seeing is that a lot of Oklahomans, especially indigenous Oklahomans, are fed up with that rhetoric. And what you heard from the governor was a lot of divisive rhetoric, not a lot of things to unite Oklahomans.”
Virgin said she hoped Monday’s demonstrations and tensions, which marked the first day of session, aren’t a precursor of what’s to come. The session runs through the end of May.
“But, we’re seeing across the country that folks are simply frustrated with their government, and I think that that’s not necessarily a partisan issue,” she said.
David Hill, Muscogee (Creek) Nation principal chief, attended Stitt’s speech as the guest of House Speaker Charles McCall, R-Atoka. Afterward, he said that he had hoped to hear Stitt’s message transition toward cooperation with his tribal nation now that the U.S. Supreme Court has refused to overturn its McGirt ruling.
“As I listened, I heard Oklahoma’s governor again use tragedy and fear-mongering for his own gain,” Hill said. “… I came to listen to the Governor. I have no tolerance for his continued ignorance of the facts and his sowing of false fear.”
Katherine Bishop, president of the Oklahoma Education Association, also said she was waiting to hear how Stitt planned to promote respect and resources for Oklahoma students and educators, and was disappointed that she didn’t hear either topic discussed. She also said Stitt was “once again very divisive with a lot of misinformation.”
She said Oklahoma ranks 47th nationally in per-pupil expenditures, and is struggling with low teacher pay and a lack of resources for students. Bishop said she doesn’t know where Stitt came up with the statistic that fewer than 1 in 5 students is prepared for college.
“The more divisive that we become, it is one fewer Oklahoman that is going to enter the teaching profession, and it’s more educators that are going to be leaving the teaching profession,” Bishop said.
McCall though said House Republicans found plenty to like in Stitt’s speech.
“We were glad to hear shared priorities like protecting Oklahomans’ individual liberties, growing the economy and stopping black market marijuana, plus solid fiscal policy to keep cutting taxes and saving money amid record revenues while still paying troopers more, rewarding high-performing teachers and investing in infrastructure, especially broadband,” he said. “As always, the House will work in good faith on these and other issues as we continue strengthening Oklahoma together.”
Senate President Pro Tem Greg Treat, R-Oklahoma City, said Stitt gave a substantive speech that outlined priorities that will take Oklahoma to the next level. He also said he appreciated Stitt’s support of his proposed Oklahoma Empowerment Act, which would allow state funding to follow a student regardless of where they attend school.
“Education is the key to bringing generational change and breaking the poverty cycle in our state,” Treat said. “All parents should be empowered to pick the school that best serves the needs of their children.”
Janelle Stecklein covers the Oklahoma Statehouse for CNHI's newspapers and websites. Reach her at jstecklein@cnhinews.com.
