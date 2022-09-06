As his friends and family mourn the loss of Grady Lambert, they are looking for ways to honor his spirit and values and help him live on in memory. The 33-year-old Stillwater native died last week after being hit by a pick-up while running across the United States to pay tribute to frontline medical workers and encourage compassion.
One of the ways he will be remembered is through a scholarship in his name. His family is asking that instead of sending flowers for his memorial service, that people consider donating to the scholarship fund established in his name that will help students from Lincoln Academy pursue medical careers.
It seems like an obvious choice, given Grady’s connections with medical personnel and with Lincoln Academy.
He had been stopping along his route to meet people and to volunteer at medical facilities as a way of thanking the frontline workers. He told the News Press he had seen holding communities together during the COVID-19 pandemic.
Thinking of others and their needs was just part of who Grady was, even as a teen, and it seemed to make him sad when other people didn’t, Carol Talley said. She was the principal at Lincoln Academy when a teenaged Grady approached her about building a library there as his Eagle Scout project.
The school serves students in grades 9-12 who need a self-paced program, are behind in credits or are at risk of not completing school for a variety of reasons.
The staff is dedicated but the students don’t always have a lot of resources or people willing to invest in them, Talley said. Before Grady created that library, Lincoln students had to walk several blocks to the Stillwater Public Library if they wanted to check out a book, or they had to rely on books their teachers brought in.
“We just gave him a room and set him loose,” Talley said. “He collected the books and raised money for the shelving.”
Even then, he saw beyond himself in a way many kids don’t, she said. He continued to be that person as he grew up.
In announcing the tribute, his family said, “To continue his mission, we have set up a scholarship to support current and future students at Lincoln Academy who are pursuing careers in healthcare.”
Grady was demonstrating his compassion and desire for connection as he made his way across the U.S.
His journey started in Oregon, and he made his way through California before heading east along I-40 and Route 66 to Amarillo, Texas. He had covered about 2,500 miles of an estimated 4,500-mile run and when he was struck, he was a few hundred miles from home, where he had planned to stay for a while.
As Julie updated people on his condition through the Run with Me 2022 Instagram page, people he met along the way began to reach out. One person asked how many miles he had left to go, saying they would like to finish for him. All were touched by the young man running down the road with a jogging stroller and connecting with people along the way.
People wishing to honor Grady’s memory with a donation to his scholarship fund can go to https://smc-foundation.org/grady.
As of Sept. 2, 78 donors from 14 different states had pledged $10,145.
In a post to his Instagram, Julie wrote, “Grady’s love for life, being grounded in faith and displays of remarkable courage are an inspiration … As Grady would say, ‘Stay Safe, Stay Gold, Stay Lucky.’”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.