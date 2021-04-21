Stillwater Police Department officers Kurt Merrill and Damian Neiswanger received an award from Grand Lake Mental Health after responding to a possible suicide threat in March.
Jim Warring, the law enforcement director, told the officers he “might get a little bit choked up, because I saw what you all did.”
Warring and the Crisis Services Coordinator, Aimee McMurl, proudly presented Neiswanger and Merrill each with a commendation certificate, and Warring said he wanted to take them out to eat, as well.
“It's satisfying to win an award after the fact, it shows that people appreciate what we do,” Merrill said.
Merrill has spoken about the importance of mental health awareness throughout all the interviews he has done regarding the call in March.
The day he got his award was no different.
“I hope it's drawn attention to the crisis of mental health in society," Merrill said. "This is not a standard way in which we handle it, we use compassion and care, but this is a little bit more extreme in what most cases would be."
Merrill said most calls regarding mental health don’t get caught on video, like this one did.
He also said he doesn’t respond to a lot of mental health calls, but as a department ,SPD does.
Merrill said he responds to a mental health call once every few weeks.
“There’s a systemic problem in the way people stigmatize mental health. They’re reluctant to get help and that's probably the biggest thing we need to overcome,” he said.
Merrill said if anyone is battling mental health, reach out to the resources in Payne County.
“Grand Lake is an excellent resource we have here in Stillwater,” he said.
Neiswanger was not available to talk with the News Press because he was off duty at the time.
"These officers conducted picture perfect techniques so an award and recognition was important for the department and citizens of Stillwater," Warring said.
