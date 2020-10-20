Grandmother from Prague charged with child endangerment

Michelle Lynn Leonard, 54, of Prague was charged with child endangerment, operating a motor vehicle while driver's license has been revoked, transporting an opened container of an alcoholic beverage or low point beer, unlawful possession of controlled drug and unlawful possession of drug paraphernalia.
Leonard was arrested Oct. 4 after Cushing Officer David Smith conducted a traffic stop in the area of East Main Street and North Linwood Avenue.
According to the probable cause affidavit, Smith was patrolling when he alleged he saw Leonard driving a black four-door Sedan that failed to stop at a red signal light.
The officer wrote he activated his emergency lights, but with the driver not noticing him, the activated the siren to get the driver's attention.
Leonard pulled over in the 1200 block of East Walnut Street and was contacted by Smith.
The affidavit said she introduced herself using her sister’s name and date of birth.
“While talking to the driver I noticed blood-shot watery eyes, thick slurred speech and a very strong odor of alcohol,” Smith wrote in the affidavit.
Leonard originally denied having anything to drink, but later told the officer she drank hard liquor but couldn’t remember the last time she drank. She told the officer she drank a fifth of vodka.
Smith told Leonard he would like to conduct a standardized field sobriety test to make sure she was able to drive or if she was impaired.
Smith alleged in the affidavit that Leonard performed poorly on the sobriety test.
An additional officer was dispatched to assist Smith on scene.
Leonard’s 13-year-old grandchild was in the back seat at the time of the arrest.
She was placed under arrest for driving under the influence and child endangerment.
Officer Alex Gegen conducted a brief pat down before Leonard was placed into the patrol unit.
While inventory was being taken inside the vehicle, Smith alleged he found a pipe containing white powdery substance and a teal water bottle that contained a clear alcoholic beverage.
According to the affidavit, Leonard said she didn’t know what was in the bottle and the pipe with white powdery substance didn’t belong to her.
Leonard didn’t consent to have the state breath test done on her so Gegen conducted a refusal affidavit on the intoxilyzer.
Leonard was transported to the Cushing Jail.
The affidavit said the white powdery substance tested positive for methamphetamine.
Bond was set in the amount of $10,000 and was posted.
She appeared in court Oct. 13 to obtain counsel.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.