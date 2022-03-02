Stillwater firefighters battled a grassfire Wednesday afternoon in northeast Stillwater.
SFD Battalion Chief Kevin Roach estimated that about 20 acres burned. The call came in about 2:50 p.m. for a fire approximately half a mile east of Jardot Road on Burris Road. Roach said they had it under control within the first 20 minutes. No structures were threatened, and no injuries were reported.
Three brush trucks (Brush 1, Brush 2, Brush 3), Tanker 71, Engine 1 and Battalion responded to the fire.
Payne County remains under a burn ban, which was extended last week by commissioners to continue through Tuesday.
A social media post from Payne County Emergency Management explained that while the eastern fourth of Payne County had received "some decent rain" the western three-fourths remains mostly dry (some precipitation). According to that post made Feb. 22, the northwestern fourth of the county is in extreme drought and the remaining is in severe drought conditions, with the exception of the far southeast corner.
"Please do not conduct outdoor burning of trash or brush piles," the post reads. "Even though the county has received some precipitation in the form of snow or rain, we remain very dry at this time. Those brush piles have started several grass fires that have threatened many homes in the county over the last several weeks. Please be courteous and understanding of the situation as to why there is a Burn Ban, it is a proactive approach to help protect homes and property."
