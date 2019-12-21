In the spring of 1976, Stillwater Medical Center had just opened. A newly married college student named Mike Lamonica walked out of Dr. Robert J. Lauvetz’ clinic with a shocking diagnosis – testicular cancer.
Finding words to tell his bride, Madolyn, seemed impossible. His family received the news that one of the three cancers was very aggressive and he had about a 20% chance of living. They embraced an uncertain destiny, never imagining they would someday be in a position to honor the doctor that helped save Mike’s life.
Chemotherapy and radiation were not offered in Stillwater until the late 1990s, so Mike had to make the drive to and from Oklahoma City for his treatment. Feeling the nauseating effects of his treatment, he would frequently pull over to the side of I-35 to throw up. Then he would climb back into his car and continue his journey home. There he worked three jobs while trying to maintain his focus and finish his college degree at Oklahoma State University.
Last week, Mike and Madolyn joined Scott Petty, Executive Director of the Stillwater Medical Foundation, to announce the Lamonica’s $250,000 commitment to the newly initiated surgery expansion. In 2022, every patient coming to Stillwater Medical for a surgical procedure will enter through the Dr. Robert J. Lauvetz Family Reception Area.
Though the Lamonicas live in Midland, Texas, Petty first met them in the fall of 2015 through a phone conversation.
“The gracious sincerity the Lamonicas possess is touching and getting to know them personally over the last four years has been rewarding for me,” Petty said.
In 2016, the Lamonicas made a challenge grant, encouraging other donors to support the Stillwater Cancer Center project and inspiring an additional $100,000 in charitable gifts. The Sioeli Maile Reception Area is named for the father of former OSU football standout Motekiai Maile. The Maile’s story of growing up in Tonga and immigrating to the United States inspired the Lamonicas to support that project.
Stillwater has long been in the Lamonica’s hearts. Recently, they’ve made several trips to Stillwater to watch the Cowboys play both football and basketball. During one trip, they had the good fortune of getting to meet the Cowboy basketball coach Mike Boynton. Their most unforgettable visit, though, was getting to meet with Dr. Lauvetz after 43 years.
“The gratefulness Madolyn and I feel for being able to reconnect with Dr. Lauvetz is overwhelming. Over the years, our family has been blessed and we’ve always sought opportunities to enhance life for others and like our support of the Stillwater Cancer Center, this just seemed like a fitting time to give back,” Mike said.
“The fact that Mike and Madolyn remembered me after all of these years and felt that I, in some small way, contributed to their family and the happiness they’ve had together, is remarkable to me. Words won’t express just how meaningful their generosity is. ‘Flattered’ is the tip of the iceberg,” Dr. Lauvetz said, “When your son chooses to follow in your footsteps in the practice of medicine that is a neat honor; likewise, when someone gives in your name to honor your care, well that is an unbelievable complement to our entire family. That is why this recognition will have the Lauvetz Family name on it.”
The Stillwater Medical Integrated Health System now stretches throughout north central Oklahoma, from Blackwell to Perry and Cushing to Pawnee. The doctors, nurses, and staff at every location are committed to giving their patients the best care, close to home and are genuinely grateful for the charitable support of patients and donors who invest in their own healthcare.
“The leadership the Lamonica family has shown with their support of Stillwater Medical is most inspiring. Grateful patient stories are the ultimate reward for our staff. They experience life’s highs and lows with their patients, and through our approach of caring we often feel like we are part of their families,” said Denise Webber, Chief Executive Officer of Stillwater Medical.
Ensuring quality and technologically advanced care remains community-owned is vital, especially in these challenging times of change. Donors like the Lamonicas know that with their help, Stillwater Medical can continue offering great care to patients for generations to come.
For more information about how to support the Stillwater Medical Foundation, please visit www.smc-foundation.org or contact Executive Director, D. Scott Petty or Jeffery Corbett at the SMC Foundation at 405.742.5387.
