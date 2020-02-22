The Greenwood district in Tulsa is rebuilding for the second time and preparing to tell its story of tragedy and triumph.
The thriving district of homes and black-owned businesses – so prosperous it was known as “Black Wall Street” – was reduced to smoldering rubble on May 31, 1921, when white residents of Tulsa attacked, burned, looted, killed, even flew airplanes over the area and dropped explosives.
“It’s the only city to this day to have bombs dropped on American citizens by American citizens,” Tulsa Race Massacre Centennial Commission project manager Phil Armstrong told an audience at Oklahoma State University last week.
The Tulsa Race Massacre of 1921 was a chapter of Oklahoma history that was hidden and largely forgotten by subsequent generations, at least in Oklahoma. But it couldn’t be erased and others remembered, even if Oklahomans didn’t want to.
Armstrong says he is continually shocked by the people who tell him they first heard about the massacre while sitting in a college classroom in another state.
But it was the premier of the HBO series “Watchmen” that brought the glare of national and international attention with its shocking and dramatized, but historically-accurate depiction of the Tulsa Race Massacre in the series’ opening minutes.
After it aired, he had reporters from every outlet in the U.S. and beyond, NPR to The Guardian, calling and asking, “Did this really happen?”
The trauma inflicted on Greenwood was called the Tulsa Race Riot for many years, but the members of the commission wanted to better communicate what happened.
The race riots that spread through the U.S. in the 1910s-1920s were attacks on black communities by white mobs, but since the ’60s the word “riot” has come to be seen as violence and destruction by members of minority communities expressing rage and frustration.
“We could have called it many things, but the last thing it should be called is a riot,” Armstrong said.
In recent decades, Oklahomans and the City of Tulsa have demonstrated a willingness to face and address this shameful chapter of history.
Plans are underway to build the Greenwood History Center as part of a historic district that includes the John Hope Franklin Center for Reconciliation Park, the Greenwood Community Center and historic Vernon AME church. The center will tell the story of Greenwood, how it came to thrive, how it was destroyed and how its residents rebuilt.
The “Pathway to Hope,” an 18-foot wide walking path with historical markers, will lead through the district, and finally, symbolically reconnect the two halves of a neighborhood that was literally ripped apart by a freeway.
Ironically, Jim Crow laws that codified the separation of black and white in public settings and were meant to keep African Americans confined to “second class citizen” status, kept people trading within their own community and resulted in Greenwood becoming a bustling business district and neighborhood that covered 35-40 blocks and was home to almost 11,000 people.
After the area was destroyed in 1921, the resilient residents rebuilt – fighting off a land grab in the form of new codes that would have made it too expensive for them to rebuild, and doing it without any help from their property insurers, who refused to pay, Armstrong said. Greenwood was largely rebuilt within five to six years and would reach its peak in the ’40s and ’50s.
Even more ironically, what was seen as progress brought on the decline of the rebuilt Greenwood. It was the end of segregation, which allowed Greenwood residents to shop and do business anywhere, followed by federal Urban Renewal programs and the building of I-244 in 1967 that really hurt the neighborhood.
The portion south of the freeway and directly adjacent to downtown Tulsa has been undergoing revitalization in recent years, including the construction of the Tulsa Drillers baseball field.
Now organizations like the Greenwood and Black Wall Street chambers of commerce are working to bring new life to the northern half of the neighborhood, which was cut off from the rest.
OSU-Tulsa is also part of the historic Greenwood neighborhood.
Armstrong says the Commission’s primary goal is education – to tell the truth and talk about the entire history of Greenwood, including the massacre and the rebuilding. The hope is to bring an understanding that makes reconciliation possible.
And the story still hasn’t been fully told.
The death toll from the massacre is undetermined because many people just disappeared, their bodies never found by family or identified. But the number has been estimated as high as 300.
The location of possible mass graves in Tulsa is a new development that has been controversial among some residents.
Armstrong said he recently spoke with a man he knows through a bowling league, an older white man who challenged him on the need to investigate the possible grave sites.
He wanted to know how people are expected to move on if people “keep digging up all this hurt.”
“So I asked him, ‘What if you were told a story that one night your grandpa left to go help some people and he never came home?’” Armstrong said. “‘What if 98 years later, someone came to you and said they might know where your grandfather is?’”
He said the man looked at him, tears forming in his eyes, and said, “I never thought of it that way.”
“And that is reconciliation,” Armstrong said.
