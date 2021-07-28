Several Oklahoma lawmakers want to prohibit any entity from mandating the COVID-19 vaccine as coronavirus cases, hospitalizations and deaths continue to rise statewide.
Sen. Warren Hamilton, R-McCurtain, requested Oklahoma Gov. Kevin Stitt call a special session so lawmakers can prevent private businesses from requiring employees to be vaccinated in a letter signed by several Senate Republicans — despite health experts urging more people to get vaccinated.
“It just blows me away to think that you can actually compel a human being to put something in their body that they don't want,” Hamilton said.
Data from Johns Hopkins University on Tuesday shows Oklahoma’s seven-day rolling average of new cases jumped from 487.1 daily on July 11 to 1,158.9 on July 25.
The Oklahoma State Department of Health on Tuesday reported 577 COVID-19 hospitalizations. OSDH also reported Pittsburg County’s average daily new COVID-19 cases increased from two to 9.8 in the past week.
The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention listed most of Oklahoma as a high-risk of COVID-19 transmission on Tuesday.
CDC officials on Tuesday announced new masking guidelines, recommending vaccinated people return to wearing masks indoors in parts of the U.S. where the delta variant surges.
Vaccines are effective at preventing and limiting COVID-19 as seen in clinical trial settings but no vaccine is 100% effective, per the CDC.
CDC data shows 46.9% of Oklahomans got at least one vaccine does as of Monday and 39.9% were fully vaccinated.
District 9/Pittsburg County Health Department Administrator Juli Montgomery previously told the News-Capital she wishes more people would get the vaccine to help against COVID-19. Medical experts recommend getting the COVID-19 vaccination.
Hamilton said he questions the efficacy and safety of vaccines — and believes no entity, including government, has authority to require vaccines.
The U.S. Constitution’s 10th Amendment gives states all powers not given to the federal government and more than a century of U.S. Supreme Court decisions allow states to take public health emergency actions.
Oklahoma's 11 O.S. 22-120 states a municipal governing body can enact and enforce ordinances, rules and regulations to protect public health and “may make regulations to prevent the introduction of contagious diseases into the municipality and may enforce quarantine laws within five (5) miles of the municipal limits.”
Hamilton said he hopes lawmakers can overturn that in a special session.
He said nearly 1,100 individuals at a town hall in Edmond supported the lawmakers’ letter requesting the special session, including 167 self-identified health care workers.
Also signing the letter were: Sen. George Burns, R-Pollard; Sen. Nathan Dahm, R-Broken Arrow; Sen. Shane Jett, R-Shawnee; Sen. Jake Merrick, R-Yukon; Sen. Rob Standridge, R-Norman; Sen. Blake Stephens, R-Tahlequah; Sen. Darrell Weaver, R-Moore; Rep. Sherrie Conley, R-Newcastle; Rep. Tom Gann, R-Inola; Rep. David Hardin, R-Stillwell; Rep. Justin Humphrey, R-Lane; Rep. Kevin McDugle, R-Broken Arrow; Rep. Jim Olsen, R-Roland; Rep. Sean Roberts, R-Hominy; Rep. Wendi Stearman, R-Collinsville; Rep. Rick West, R-Heavener; Rep. Danny Williams, R-Seminole; and Rep. Max Wolfley, R-Oklahoma City.
Oklahoma health officials on Tuesday urged the governor to issue an emergency declaration to allow expanded care for COVID-19 patients.
The governor has said he would not issue such an order — which would allow hospitals to make more room for non-COVID patients and allow public schools to issue mask mandates.
The Associated Press contributed to this report.
Contact Adrian O’Hanlon III at aohanlon@mcalesternews.com
