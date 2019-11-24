It’s no secret that Oklahoma’s winter months can be dull and gray aside from the couple of weeks when the leaves change colors. Although fresh flowers are a great way to spruce up the atmosphere, this isn’t much of an option other than cut flowers from the store.
However, if you get started now, you’ll have time to force amaryllis bulbs to bloom in time for the holiday season. A typical amaryllis bulb has two stalks, with each producing up to half a dozen blooms lasting from seven to 10 weeks. If properly cared for, these bulbs will bloom every year for many years.
Check with your local garden center for what they call “prepared” or “prechilled” bulbs that are ready to pop, just in time for the holidays. Look for a large, plump bulb that still has some roots at the base. Plant this in a pot, but make sure it’s a snug fit. You should have 2 to 3 inches of soil in the pot when placing the bulb. Leave about an inch of space around the edge. Unlike other plants, these bulbs need to be crowded in order to bloom. Partially fill the pot with potting soil mix and place the bulb so the top third of it will be exposed after filling in the sides with potting soil.
Keep in mind these flowers can be top heavy and fall over. It’s a great idea to place a bamboo stake alongside the bulbs as are you’re filling the container with soil. This will help avoid damage to the root system or the bulb later on. Water the bulb in lightly so the soil mix is damp. Place the pot in a warm location that features a lot of natural light. You’ll want to keep the soil moist, but be careful not to overwater.
A handy way to water and avoid making a mess is to water the plants in the sink. Place the plant in the sink and run cool water slowly until it pools slightly in the pot. Wait for the excess water to drain out the hole in the bottom of the pot.
If you want to try something different, consider growing amaryllis in a clear glass vase. Fill the vase 3 inches deep with pebbles, small stones or shells and set the bulb on top of the filler. Add more pebbles or stones around the bulb to give the bulb stability. Next, add water until the water level is just below, but not touching, the bulb. Keep the water maintained at this level. This is a fun and educational way to show children how plants grow.
Place the vase in a warm, sunny location. A thick flower stalk will shoot up within a few weeks. Be sure to turn the vase every few days to maintain even light exposure. Once the flower opens, move the vase out of direct sunlight. Feed the amaryllis with a slow release or liquid fertilizer two to four times per month. As the flowers fade, carefully cut them off. Once all of the flowers have faded, cut the entire stalk back to the base.
David Hillock is a consumer horticulturist with OSU cooperative extension.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.