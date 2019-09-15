If you notice small tree branches accumulating on the ground, dangling branch tips within the tree, as well as the presence of clean-cut branches, twig girdlers have likely taken up residence in your landscape.
It’s not unlikely to find small twigs in the yard at this time of year, but if the twigs look clean cut, are loosely attached or lodged in the canopy of the trees, these are signs of twig girdlers. Heavily damaged trees appear ragged and unattractive, and young trees can become deformed by repeated attacks by these beetle pests and twig pruners. Both of these long-horned beetle species attack numerous types of shade, nut and fruit trees.
Twig girdlers are most common in southern states but have been found as far north as New England and as far west as Arizona.
Adult beetles typically begin to emerge at the end of the summer and continue through early October. During this time, the adult female chews a v-shaped groove around a small twig, girdling it. She deposits an egg beneath the bark in the twig section beyond the cut. The cut made by the adult female is deep enough around the twig that the girdled portion dies quickly and falls to the ground, either because of wind or its own weight.
The larvae cannot survive in live, healthy wood. Larvae overwinter in the dead twig either in the tree or on the ground before becoming active again in spring. Eventually they pupate, emerge as adults during August and September and then start the process all over again.
Generally, twig girdler damage is not detrimental to a tree, but can result in reduced production in pecans, as well as affect the beauty and aesthetic quality of ornamental trees. Besides pecan, twig girdlers are commonly found on oak, maple, hickory, persimmon and elm.
While fruit and/or nut production may be affected, repeated girdling causes forks, crooks and other stem deformities in young timber that can adversely affect the symmetry of the tree.
Insecticide treatment is usually not necessary unless there are heavy infestations that will affect fruit or nut production. The best approach for control is gathering and destroying the severed twigs during the fall, winter, and spring. If practical, prune infested twigs still in the tree.
David Hillock is a consumer horticulturist with OSU cooperative extension.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.