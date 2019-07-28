When designing the interior of your home, much thought goes into selecting furnishings, colors and accessories. These decisions are made when determining the function of the space.
These same thought processes come into play when designing a residential landscape. Think about the outdoor space just as you would an interior room of your home. Think about not only the function of the space, but what site opportunities and constraints exist. How will the design fit into the already existing landscape? Just as the space in your home is divided by function, the outside living space should be, as well.
Outside living spaces to consider include an arrival space, entertaining/living area, dining space, recreating space, garden space and space for work/storage. Although many people’s use of outdoor space is the same, their ideas for design will vary greatly.
When planning your outdoor space, make a list of specific needs you have. A family with young children may want a larger play area, while a retired couple could prefer a more intimate entertaining area.
Once you know how the space will be used, it’s time to consider the ground covering. If the space gets frequent or intense use, a hardscape cover such as a wooden deck, flagstone paths or concrete paver patio would be good choices. A large, open yard with grass is perfect for children who will be running and playing. Mulch is appropriate ground cover for a secluded area with a small table or bench.
While you may think of your outdoor space as one large area, garden walls can create separation from one space to the next. Don’t think of garden walls as you do walls inside the home. Garden walls often are implied. A series of trees in a line, a row of hedges, a low planting bed or a hardscape pathway help divide the spaces.
Even though we’re talking about outdoor space, your plans can still include a ceiling. There is a ceiling in place already if your roofline covers your patio area. If not, a ceiling can be created with an overhead trellis, pergola or an overhead tree canopy. The ceiling in your space controls the sun’s exposure to the space. A ceiling completely block exposure to direct sunlight and rain. A natural canopy can provide a little less control to exposure but gives the space a much different feeling. If the ceiling in your space is well planned, it can promote maximum use of your space.
Although your outdoor space may be used more during certain times of the year, it’s important to plan for more than one season. In Oklahoma, you’ll definitely want some shade during the summer, but will need sun exposure in the winter. If your space is big enough for multiple functions, the different areas may be used during different seasons.
Just as you change the interior of your home, the outdoor space may change overtime, too. This can be due to changes in the vegetation and trees, or the space needs to change because the family has changed. For example, young children grown up and leave home, so the parents may want to revamp the space to meet their current needs.
No matter what you do with your outdoor space, make it an extension of your home and create a warm and inviting space you will use.
David Hillock is a consumer horticulturist with OSU cooperative extension.
